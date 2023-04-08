In front of and behind the camera; Check out 10 stars who acted and were directors in the same movie

Many artists gain fame for their work in front of the camera. What not everyone knows is that some of these stars also proved their value as a filmmaker directing award-winning productions. With that in mind, we have selected 10 actors and actresses who also decided to take a risk behind the camera.

10. Angelina Jolie

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is one of the protagonists of the feature film À Beira Mar (2015), in addition, she was a screenwriter, producer and director of the film. Just as director Angelina Jolie signed: In the Land of Love and Hate (2011), Invincible (2014), Africa (2016) and First They Killed My Father (2017).

9. Jodie Foster

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jodie Foster was the protagonist and director of the films Brilliant Minds (1991) and A New Awakening (2011). In addition to these films, the actress directed Money Game (2016) and Family Holiday (1995), films in which she did not act, in addition to some episodes of series such as: Black Mirror, House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

8. Denzel Washington

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Denzel Washington played Dr. Jerome Davenport in Getting Back to Life (2002), Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Challenge (2007) and Troy Maxson in The Edge Between Us (2016), an Oscar-nominated film. The detail is that he was also the director of the three feature films.

7. Bradley Cooper

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Bradley Cooper shone alongside Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born (2018), but in addition to the beautiful performance, Cooper also debuted as a filmmaker. The award-winning feature was directed, scripted and produced by the actor.

6. Ben Stiller

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Zoolander 2 (2016), The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), Tropic Thunder (2008), Zoolander (2001), The Pentelho (1996), Real Real (1994), these are all films in which Ben Stiller acted and directed, in addition to being a producer and screenwriter in most of the feature films he directed.

5. George Clooney

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

George Clooney is not just a heartthrob who draws attention on the big screen, for work done behind the scenes he has also received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the film Good Night and Good Luck (2005 ), feature in which he acted and directed. In 2011, it was the turn of Tudo pelo Poder, which was also nominated for several awards.

4. James Franco

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

James Franco has directed around 20 films, and acted in most of them. Being the biggest success among those he acted and directed, the feature Artist of Disaster (2017), for which he competed for the Golden Globe for Best Film, and won the Best Actor trophy for the same award.

3. Sylvester Stallone

Photo: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Tough As They Come (2020), The Expendables (2010), Rambo 4 (2008), Rocky Balboa (2006), Rocky 4 (1985), Saturday Fever Continues (1983), Rocky 3: The Ultimate Challenge (1982) , Rocky 2 – Revanche (1979), The Tavern from Hell (1978), all these were films in which Sylvester Stallone acted and directed.

2. Tom Hanks

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Wonders: The Dream Isn’t Over (1996), and Larry Crowne: Love Is Back (2011), form films starring and directed by none other than star Tom Hanks, who always had a brilliant career as an actor, but who decided show that he is also good at working behind the camera.

1. Mel Gibson

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mel Gibson is an award-winning actor and director. One of the examples of the filmmaker’s success is Braveheart (1995) in which he starred in the role of hero William Wallace, and also signed on as producer and director. With the production, he won the Oscar for Best Film and Best Director.