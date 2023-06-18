In ‘Hot Ones,’ the fire isn’t lit at celebs, but at their lips

Gunter van Esche has his eyes fixed on infinity. Today: hot ones,

gunter van esche

The best ideas are usually simple enough that you can sum them up in one sentence. he is not different hot ones On YouTube, where celebrities are bombarded with hilarious questions and even hot chicken wings. Nearly three hundred episodes later, that recipe still works.

Interviewers and celebrities feast on fried chicken wings (in the case of meat-reducer Paul Rudd, it also happened to be cauliflower florets) that are swiftly doused in hot sauce. The conversation always ends with a runny nose, burning lips, sore throat and pain. But even with artists who expose themselves more quickly.

Sean Evans may not be a household name like Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno or – gosh yes – Gert Verhulst. but his web show hot ones The smartest comes close to being a late night talk show. What began as a silly, somewhat sad idea evolved into one of the most popular interview series in fifteen years.

spice up such celebrity Wingdrive up hot sauce Slowly build up and see how Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Ortega or Billie Eilish show themselves at their most vulnerable from a less polished side. Like a few weeks ago, when Julia Louis-Dreyfus (seinfeld, Veep) while wiping the sweat from his pores, decided to fire his agent immediately.

Equally infectious was the episode with Rosalia, who burst into laughter as if she were delirious – Hey, God!, In previous episodes, you saw celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay panicking in the toilet, while actor Idris Elba Wing It seemed that basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal fearlessly took up the challenge, but had to accept his superior in the sauce with tears in his eyes. Actress Charlize Theron also admitted in a sweat that she would stick her tongue out if she could.

But what really makes the show worthwhile is that Evans is delving deeper and deeper into his own life, as you watch the performer across the table question that same life, wrestling with an answer. Having more Spicy Wings, Despite the offensive premise, the concept has become so popular that the artists themselves are clamoring for invitations. because who’s cool with that hot wings promoted immediately.

The secret ingredient is presenter Sean Evans himself: a young boy who appears to be the missing link between William Miller, the shy teenage journalist from the film Almost Famous, and the caricature cult hero Naradavar, who amasses so much knowledge about his interlocutors that his eyes swell. To be wide

hot ones It also causes awe for artists who are questioned every day and during press moments imagine themselves in a battery cage where every journalist asks exactly the same questions. During these interviews you are not what you eat: a laying hen.

hot ones Can be seen on YouTube.