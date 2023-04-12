In live, The Weeknd previews the feat. unreleased with Future

On the night of this Monday (10), the singer The Weeknd held a live stream on Instagram. In the live, the artist released and played the preview of a song she recorded with the rapper Future for more than 60,000 spectators watching.

This isn’t the first time the artists have collaborated, The Weeknd and Future have already shared a studio in the feats “Low Life”, “Comin Out Strong” and “All I Know”.

In the transmission, the Canadian stated that the track is being produced by mike dean with whom he has already worked on the album “Dawn FM”.

In addition to the song, the artist’s fans had another reason to be excited: the singer let leak – it is not known whether intentionally or not – a paper in which you can see the title of eight new songs.

ATTENTION! Some fans noticed notes during the Live that The Weeknd held on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kiBmFUt1Bk — The Weeknd Brazil | Fan Site (@SiteTheWeekndBR) April 11, 2023

The Weeknd has experienced a great tide of success in recent months. Recently, the artist even joined the Guinness Book – the famous book of records –, which considered it the most popular artist in the world by their numbers on the Spotify platform.

The singer occupies the top of the list with a large advantage over second place. The Weeknd has nearly 30 million more monthly listeners than runner-up Miley Cyrus (82.4 million), followed by Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million million), Rihanna (78.5 million) and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

That popularity has gained even more momentum with “Die For You”. The song was originally released in 2016 and makes up the tracklist of “Starboy”, the artist’s third studio album. But despite the long release time, the song has been revived and placed back on the charts due to its success on the TikTok platform.

