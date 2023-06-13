In Memoriam: Treat Williams’ 10 Best Roles

7. Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

It seems strange that a family moves to a place where their son, who was kidnapped years ago, lives only a few blocks away. Yet it really happened, and Williams and Michelle Pfeiffer — as the parents — make sure even this bizarre tale feels believable.

8. Everwood (2002 – 2006)

After losing his wife, top surgeon Andy Brown moves from New York to the rural town of Everwood with his daughter and teenage son Ephram. This creates necessary adjustment problems and gets a lot of fans for the hero. Perhaps this is the role that most people know about the treat.

9. 127 Hours (2010)

because he was now in his late fifties, was still looking good, and was getting used to his father’s role everwood, Williams got to play more of those types. For example, he was Ashton Kutcher’s father in the corny comedy what happens in Vegas and James Franco’s father in a fierce form 127 hours,

10. Blue Bloods (2016 – 2023)

In the movies, we last saw Williams as Jennifer Lopez’s boss in the comedy second act (2018), but on the small screen, she starred in the series elite The role of Lenny Ross aka ​​the old police partner of main character Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) until last month.