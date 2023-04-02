‘In Pieces’: find out the opinion of expert critics on Chlöe’s solo debut – Portal Famosos Brasil

Last Friday, the 31st, Chloe released his highly anticipated solo act, the album ‘In Pieces’. At work I already had the singles, ‘Pray It Away’ It is ‘How Does It Feel‘, collaboration with Chris Brownthe singer entered the 90s-influenced R&B trying to find her own identity and present some innovation in relation to what she had already explored musically.

At the moment, however, the album does not seem to have impressed the experts and not even the public itself, who expected something more interesting from one of the few artists closely cared for by Beyonce.

In the review aggregator, MetacriticO ‘In Pieces‘ garners a 65/100 average, based on five professional reviews, while the general public gave the work an average of 7/10. By way of comparison, the latest work in partnership with his sister, Halle Baileythe exhaustively promoted and played during the pandemic, ‘Ungodly Hour‘, averaged an 81/100, based on nine reviews.

The specialized site pitchforkknown for his harsh criticism, explains that Chloe spends too much time trying to define what it is not – “Halle, a Puritan Bible preacher, a moral absolutist” – and, in the end, the listener cannot get a concrete idea of ​​who the singer, in her solo act, really is.

The publication emphasizes how the work of Chloe x Halleas a duo, has a certain magic due to being produced, for the most part, only by the sisters, however, the solo material of Chloe “seems manufactured to the point of sterility”taking the opportunity to quote tracks that he considers generic, such as ‘Treat Me’which is not part of the album, and the tracks, ‘Worried’ It is ‘Looze U‘.

In addition, he cites that, despite having high-profile collaborations in his debut soil, the partnership with missy elliottfor example, is wasted in ‘told ya‘, described as “vocal warm-up exercise”, which is compared with ‘Fly Girl’from the newly launched British group, FLOwhich successfully reimagines one of the veteran’s biggest hits.

A pitchfork also takes the opportunity to poke the wound when punctuating the partnership of Chloe with Chris Brownreferring to the singer as “Notorious Aggressor” and stating that it is a “desperate attempt to secure a hit” for the project; as well as pointing out that her work works with Halle because the youngest balances her “maximalist tendencies”.

However, the publication is not at all cruel and praises the singer’s vocals in excerpts from ‘Heart On My Sleeve’pointing out that it could “levitate on bridges inspired by ‘Pray It Away’ and ‘Make It Look Easy’” is that “this is Chlöe with an ear for otherworldly vocal arrangements that captured the attention of Parkwood and the world”referring to her as “one of the greatest vocalists of her generation” – which, by the way, makes it inexplicable what he did with his voice on the track with missy elliott.

A pitchfork responds to the need to chloe de depart from the belief that she is a twin, in appearance and behavior, of Halle after so many years sharing similar experiences and looks, in a hard way, finishing: “Now that Halle is a Disney princess, Chlöe cosplays as a dominatrix. ‘In Pieces’ meets a fate worse than controversy: banality”.

already the New Musical Express points out how the soil material of Chloe raises questions about how the singer and her label chose to carve out her solo identity as an artist, citing as the singles pre-album, ‘have mercy‘ It is ‘treat me‘, served to make clear just how malleable her vocal abilities can be, although the fact that they were too generic did her a disservice.

The article comments that it was to be expected that the ‘Ungodly Hour‘, which straddles diverse genres successfully, inevitably compared to the debut the singer’s solo at this point could be a “guide” for her experimentation with musical structures, but that was not what happened.

O NME points out that, even so, the “’In Pieces” is a fragmented version of Chlöe’s talent as a songwriter and producer”pointing out that her voice and production choices remain “strong, focused and adaptable”. However, it points out the problem of joining the singer in the debut with Chris Brown, “an artist who has a very public record of violence against women”in a strategy used by others under her same conditions, such as Normani It is Ella Maiin addition to Jack Harlow It is lil babydespite the controversy.

The publication does not dwell much in its evaluation (60/100) and points out that there are moments, “where Chlöe stands up in her own right, and you find yourself rooting for her again”especially when “allows his arrangements to reflect the euphoria of the lyrics” keeping up “serene in her lust and untouchable in her confidence”.

For the critic, ‘Pray It Away’ is the album’s brightest, off-the-curve point, comparing the single to the recent success of SZA, ‘Kill Bill’which plays with the possibility of a crime of passion, reflecting that “this is the level of pop melodrama Chlöe has desperately wanted to share with the world for a long time”. However, the NME concludes that “it is therefore disappointing that it took years of inconsistent messaging to get here”.

O Clash determines, on the other hand, that the ‘In Pieces’ “is a solid introduction to Chlöe’s more explicit R&B-pop oeuvre”while being a project “anxious, distressed and frantic”as if the artist wanted to show her skills too much and didn’t have much control over it, which converges with what the beats per minute also points out when stating how the project has “less focus” that the ‘Ungodly Hour’ and how the performance of Chloe it sounds bigger than the songs on the album, which don’t always accompany it.

The publication comments that the singer shines in vocal production, “the greatest maestro uniting and mending harmonies in narrow and intricate lattices” from work, shining “when given space to convey the fragility of its faces, public and private”however he states that the album itself, of only 37 minutes, is fast and, at the same time, “breathless”.

According to Clashthe brightness of “In Pieces” finds itself in a more uniform first half, but there are songs within the project that are mere “weak sketches” It is “not fully formed color portraits” they should be, making it clear that, despite the vocal production calling attention, after all Chloe is a great vocalist, it’s not enough to take the album strong on its own.

despite considering “a functional entry into the impressive pantheon of works” of the artist, the publication ends by pointing out that she should focus more on her own production peculiarities in her next solo work, which beats per minute also indicates by stating that “it’s just one step on the journey towards musical greatness, which matches the talent that already exists” in Chloe.