In Search of Legends in Pokémon GO: how to complete the Groudon and Kyogre Special Research

The event Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global) has brought with it a new Special Investigation to Pokémon GO call In Search of Legends. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete Special Researchwhat to do and what rewards are there. Let’s go there:

How to activate the Special Research In Search of Legends in Pokémon GO

The Special Investigation In Search of Legends automatically added to the game when you log in on 02/25/2023 starting at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Once this is done, it will appear in the Special tab of the Investigations section. This Special Research is part of the event Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global).

Primal Groudon and Kyogre Rhi’s Special Research is available for free to all players

It is a Special Investigation free for all players.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (1/6)

Give more power to a Pokémon 15 times (0/15) – Reward: 3 Incense

Rewards for completing the task: 5 Kyogre Candies, 5 Groudon Candies and encounter with Absol

The first phase of In Search of Legends asks us to give any Pokémon more power a total of 15 times.

done this, we must choose the Gulpin route, the Surskit route or the Cacnea route:

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (2/6) (Gulpin)

Use an Incense (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Gulpin

Capture 5 Gulpin (0/5) – Reward: encounter with Gulpin

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Gulpin

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2 Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls

The In Search of Legends Gulpin route asks us to use an Incense, to capture five Gulpin and to capture 10 different species of Pokémon.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (2/6) (Surskit)

Use an Incense (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Surskit

Capture 5 Surskit (0/5) – Reward: Surskit encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: Surskit encounter

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2 Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls

The Surskit path of In Search of Legends asks us to use an Incense, to capture five Surskit and to capture 10 different species of Pokémon.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (2/6) (Cacnea)

Use an Incense (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Cacnea

Capture 5 Cacnea (0/5) – Reward: encounter with Cacnea

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Cacnea

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2 Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls

The Cacnea route of In Search of Legends asks us to use an Incense, to capture five Cacnea and to capture 10 different species of Pokémon.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (3/6)

Spin 15 Photodiscs in PokéStops or Gyms (0/15) – Reward: encounter with Plusle

Explore 1 Km (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Solrock

Catch 10 Fire, Grass or Ground Type Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Trapinch

Capture 1 Groudon | Win 1 Raid (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Volbeat

Rewards for completing the four tasks: encounter with Castform (Sun Form), 10 Groudon Candies and 200 Groudon Primal Energy (if we chose Ruby)

The third phase of In Search of Legends asks us to spin 15 Photodiscs in PokéStops and Gyms, to walk a kilometer, to capture 10 Fire, Grass or Ground Pokémon and to catch a Groudon. After 02/26/2023, instead of capturing 1 Groudon we must win a Raid of any level instead of capturing a Groudon.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (4/6)

Spin 15 Photodiscs in PokéStops or Gyms (0/15) – Reward: encounter with Minun

Explore 1 Km (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Lunatone

Catch 10 Water, Electric or Bug Type Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Wailmer

Capture 1 Kyogre | Win 1 Raid (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Illumise

Rewards for completing the four tasks: encounter with Castform (Rain Form), 10 Kyogre Candies and 200 Kyogre Primal Energy (if we chose Sapphire)

The fourth phase of In Search of Legends asks us to spin 15 Photodiscs in PokéStops and Gyms, to walk a kilometer, to capture 10 Water, Electric or Bug Pokémon and to catch a Kyogre. After 02/26/2023, instead of capturing 1 Kyogre we must win a Raid of any level instead of capturing a Kyogre.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (5/6)

The fifth phase of In Search of Legends asks us to activate Groudon or Kyogre’s Primal Regression (their “Mega Evolution”) and defeat Arlo, Cliff or Sierra. To activate the Primal Regression of Groudon or Kyogre, we need 400 Primal Energy of the corresponding Pokémon.

If we choose Ruby when completing Primal Tremor, in the final rewards of phase 3 of In Search of Legends we will obtain 200 Groudon Primal Energy). If we choose Sapphire, in the final rewards of phase 4 of In Search of Legends we will obtain 200 Kyogre Primal Energy. The rest we must achieve by defeating these Pokémon in their Primal Raids.

Pokémon GO – In Search of Legends (6/6)

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2023 XP

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2023 Stardust

Rewards for completing the two tasks: encounter with Spinda

The last phase of In Search of Legends is to claim the rewards.

