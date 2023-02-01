In Season 3 of Overwatch 2 this piece of skin awaits you for Kiriko from Japanese mythology

There is barely 1 week left for the arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 3. The hero shooter is paving the way for its premiere and although we don’t know anything about its new character, details about monetization have been shared. Waiting for a trailer that will leave us speechless, Blizzard has shared the first official look at the skin that we are all going to want: Amaterasu Kiriko.

We emphasize the official because, unfortunately for the Overwatch 2 development and artistic team, Amaterasu Kiriko leaked last week and spread like wildfire on Reddit and other social networks. And is not for less. This mythical skin will arrive in the game as part of the paid battle pass of the season 3.

It is to be expected that it will do so at level 80, so you will have to play a lot until you have it. And yes, if that name sounds familiar to you, it is because Blizzard is replicating what was done recently and the Amaterasu Kiriko skin will bring the japanese mythology to the game with one of the most worked aspects that we have seen.

Not only can we enjoy this skin with its first official image, but Blizzard has seen fit, especially to give us long teeth, to share how it looks in motion with the emoji from the Japanese Is will change color during the Featured Play from gold to blue.

Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on next february 7. With it, a new battle pass will arrive, as well as a character, events and more. This is of vital importance for the game because Season 2 brought an approach of the curious towards Ramattra, the biggest character created for the IP, but his community has been dwindling.