In tears and with the ring on her finger! Rosalía announces marriage – News

Although it had been suspected for a long time, the news dropped like a bombshell. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are getting married and the news was delivered to fans in a special way.

After three years of dating, the two artists finally got together in the world of music and released ‘RR’, their first EP. One of the themes of this project is ‘Beso’, whose music video ends with a long-awaited ‘gift’.

At the end of the video, released early this Friday morning on Youtube, it is possible to see Rosalía in tears while holding a ring box. “Oh, my God. And the mascara is all smeared… I love you”, says the singer, then kissing her partner.

Later, and already on Instagram, Cardi B congratulated the couple, a publication that was later shared by Rauw Alejandro himself. In it, the word “congratulations” joins an ’emoji’ of an engagement ring.

© Instagram

Marriage rumors began to emerge last summer, when both shared records of a romantic trip in Santorini, Greece. There, the 30-year-old artist was seen with a ring that raised the question that there would be an engagement.

The relationship, it is important to remember, was kept secret for some time, having been made official in November 2021 with a kiss on the red carpet of the American Music Awards.

Celebrate this love and see pictures of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro together in the gallery.

