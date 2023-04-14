In the 2nd episode of ‘Canta Comigo’, candidates bet on hits by Clara Nunes, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and many others

Publicity Edu Moraes/Record TV

This Sunday, April 16, starting at 6 pm, the second episode of the new season of the musical program will air Sing with me, commanded by Rodrigo Faro. Tuned, competitors bet on great hits by Clara Nunes, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and many other national and international artists to impress the 100 judges and get closer to the R$ 300,000 prize.

“Seu Amor Não É Tudo” by João Mineiro and Marciano, “Vícios e Virtudes” by Charlie Brown Jr, “Sorte que Ce Beija Bem” by sisters Maiara and Maraísa, “I heard it through the grapevine” by Marvin Gaye, “ Tristeza Pé No Chão” by Clara Nunes, “You Are Not Alone” by the king of pop Michael Jackson, “We Will Rock You” by Queen”, “Basket Case” by Green Day, “Levada Louca” by Banda Eva” and “Greatest Love Of All”, by the eternal Whitney Houston.

The new talents aim to thrill all the judges, who are positioned on a large illuminated panel evaluating and commenting on the presentations. If either of them likes the performance, they can get up and sing along with the contestant. The greater the number of judges standing, the more points are accumulated – each person standing equals one point earned. The rhythms presented can be quite varied and the apex of the attraction happens when all of the jury stand up and form a single voice.

Canta Comigo 5 on digital platforms

The program will be available on PlayPlus, Grupo Record’s streaming service, where the full editions of the attraction are also present. On the R7.com portal, Internet users follow exclusive interviews, highlights, photo galleries and special reports about the day-to-day reality, in addition to voting on who should be the winner of the grand finale.

Viewers can interact with the attraction with comments, photos and videos sent by social networks using the hashtag #CantaComigo. During the program, content sent by Internet users is shared on networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On TikTok and Instagram, users follow a special coverage of Canta Comigo and find several exclusive challenges with participants and judges.

About the format

Canta Comigo is the national version of All Together Now, original format by Banijay, produced by Endemol Shine Brasil, with general direction by Marcelo Amiky and direction of the reality nucleus by Rodrigo Carelli. The first two editions of the program were presented by Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), in 2018 and 2019.

Canta Comigo 5 is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays from 6 pm.