In the land of Raze: Giants, a tour of Europe through the front door

ANDhe world of professional VALORANT has been turned upside down since the end of 2022. When Riot Games announced that the shooter would see a giant change in its sceneNo one expected what was to come. Beyond the franchise leagues, which I know were expected, the developer has created the VCT Lock/In, the largest tournament in the history of this video game.

In it, 32 teams will fight to prove that they are the best in the world, while they will discover how well those first steps they have taken as a team have gone, since the players were confirmed. Especially interesting for us are three participants: KOI, Heretics and Giants, the three Spanish teams that will participate in the VCT.

As prior to the tournament, from MARCA we bring you ‘In Raze Land’a series with chapters on each of the three teams, which will allow us to get closer to the history of the team, its players and their feelings for this competition that will take place in Sao Paulo. As the second Giants team, a historic man who returns to Europe to claim his crown.

History in the Spanish LoL

No one can deny the greatness of Giants. Under the nickname of ‘The International Winners Club’ hides a history of victories, with the occasional fall, but with a lot of gold. Of course, heThe VALORANT ‘youth’ has not allowed them to get any title, but they have done so in the League of Legends.

With the reign in the toplane of his image and clearer leader, Th3Antonio, they have reached seven Super Leagues, the first Spanish division of League of Legends, among other titles. Along with him, many other players who have subsequently reached the top, standing out in the LEC.

But Giants had a time when they were among the best in Europe, and not just in Spain. In 2013, 2015 and 2018 they managed to ascend to the European LCS, the highest competition on our continent.. Between them, however, they later had to fight for the Challenger Series, the lower league. Finally in 2019, when the LCS changed to the LEC, they were left without a position in the franchise league and returned to the Super League, where, as we have said, they have not done badly.

Tour of Europe, but in VALORANT

Unfortunately, they have not had the opportunity to return to the highest competition of LoL. Instead, Riot s has decided to have them and give them the opportunity to go to the European VCT in this new franchise system. The VALORANT will see them shine in Berlin, and they have built a team they hope will live up to the hype.

From G2, and willing to continue giving everything at the top, Hoody and Nukkye arrive. The first was already at the Malaga club, and he returns to what was his house as a sentinel. The second was in Team Heretics, and now he returns to Spain as a flex.

Along with them, two young promises have also landed. Rhymethe Norwegian, who has gone through several top-level teams (Ninjas in Pajamas, Gen.G or FPX), and who will be the IGL, and Cloud, the Russian who arrives in Malaga from NaVi at just 20 years old.

And of course, as the visible face of the project, he remains Fitinho, the Spanish duelist. Jose Giants offered him the challenge of taking the club to the next level, and he has accepted it. From BRAND We have spoken with him to find out his feelings in the first months of training and facing Lock/In.

Fitinho: “We have established a very strong friendship”

The Giants team is a new team, but with players who already know each other. This is highlighted by Fitinho when talking about the formation of the team: “The first months with the team, the synergies were very good because some of us had already shared a team.” And not only that, it seems that the camaraderie has quickly turned into friendship: “We have established a very strong friendship from the beginning, and I think it is very important to solve problems that may arise in the future.“.

However, being the Spanish image of the team is not a burden for him: “I don’t feel pressure to be the Spaniard of the team and to be last year. It is a new team, and we are all learning a lot of things, and improving many aspects. I take it as if it were a new team with new challenges.”

Regarding the tournament, he confesses that he would like another format, but he understands the decision: “I would have liked it to be another format, but I understand that with so many teams going and the weather there is adequate. It’s a very engaging format for the viewer, actually.”

Lastly, he wanted to highlight the two teams that they could face in the first rounds of the tournament, one of them KOI, the other a Spanish representative: “Both KOI and NRG seem like two very interesting teams to play against.“.