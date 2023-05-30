In the New Generation of Gabbers, Women and Queers Rule the Roast

Brace yourself, because Gabbar is back! Of course they were never completely gone, because the fanatic never dies. So get your Nike Airs, tracksuit and hair clippers out of the closet and… stomp! A new generation of hardcore enthusiasts yearn for the pounding beats and sense of togetherness that prevails at events like the Thunderdome.

New hardcore bands such as Ascendant Virz and Casual Gabbarz now combine the distinctive hard and fast bass drumming with other musical styles such as hip-hop, ska and opera. So chaotic mixing in Blender? Yes. An alienated sound that confuses you? Pure. But above all: good dancing.

Journalist Nick Delu, Max De Moor| presentation Kaja Verbeke | editorial Sophie Steinhout, Kaja Verbeke | final edit Sophie Steinhout, Kaja Verbeke | audio output Joris Vandamme | music Brecht Plaschert | chef podcast Bart Dobelair

