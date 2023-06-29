in the picture. A pink dress or mother’s dress: how stylish it is during Rock Werchter rock werchter

swedish-thai allin (20) and his friends visit Rock Werchter for the first time. “I study near Amsterdam and really wanted to go to this festival,” she says. “I really wanted to see Weiss Blood (who opened The Barn on Thursday), but we missed it. Too bad, because I love her so much. Luckily, we can experience 1975 and King Princess’ concert.”

Elin didn’t have to think long about her outfit. “I am wearing one of my mother’s dresses. He wore it in the nineties. Her clothing style is very bohemian, and I wanted to take it up a notch. For example, I chose a lot of jewellery, and I also added some rock influences – like my black lace-up shoes. I also took care to get my hair cut – especially for the occasion. I will be here for the entire festival and plan to wear a fabulous outfit every day.”

belgium Ellen (20) During Rock Werchter had only one mission: to stand out. In her pink dress, black bucket hat, and Zedig & Voltaire handbag, she effortlessly succeeds. “I think it should all be a little more special during the festival,” she explains. “This is the first time I’ve experienced anything like this, and I want to make the most of it – in every way. So I came up with an attractive outfit for every day. I had my doubts about the bright yellow dress too, but in the end I left that at home.

This eighteen-year-old blonde says, “I was at Rock Werchter for the first time last year, and I really enjoyed it.” “Have I thought about this look for too long? No,not at all. I just pulled something out of the closet, but wanted it to be even cuter than shorts and a top. Well, my friends and I have an extra reason to celebrate today: We’ve finished sixth grade, and there’s going to be a prom later today. And of course: then I’ll wear a different outfit for a while. (laughs)”

22 years Hanley himself went to work. “I bought the pants from Bershka, but I knitted the top myself,” she explains. “I thought it was a little too creative. Do I wait for some cast? I’m so curious about Charlotte De Witte and Lil Nas X.

