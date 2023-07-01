in the picture. French fries, playing solitaire and ‘plastic chic’ fashion: The best images of Rock Werchter, day one | rock werchter

Admin 51 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 53 Views

festivalsWerchter’s first day is over, and as always it resulted in a lot of great photos. We have listed the happiest, craziest and funniest pictures for you.

Iggy Pop proves that every body is a summer body.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Ashnikko showed his best (back) side.

Ashnikko
Ashnikko © Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

In between, a game of patience, nerve or vipen should be possible.

There is a possibility that we have brought book cards.
There is a possibility that we have brought book cards. © Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

This year the direction of the campsite was clearly not well marked. Then take a nap on the grassy field.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

If ‘Belgium’ were an outfit, this would be it.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Even beaus like Frances and Boris have to wait between performances.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Just smart marketing, at the right place at the right time;

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Arrived a few days late to get dressed up at Harry Styles, no problem.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Quietly reading a book under a tree because that’s what we all buy our very expensive festival tickets for, right? Sorry for that background noise.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

The trend on the festival grounds this year was clearly ‘plastic chic’.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

However, not everyone was aware of this.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Let’s face it, umbrellas are a thing of the past now, aren’t they?

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Of course he saw everything, unlike the onlookers standing behind him.

Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Ph.D.
© Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Ph.D

See also. Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers

read this also

Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers

in the picture. From Francis Lefebvre to Esther Nzeimana: even the famous Flanders finds his way to Rock Werchter

Rain, gloom in The Barn and top music from Charlotte De Witte and Iggy Pop: It was Rock Werchter’s first day

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mechelen The catering industry is urgently looking for new heroes: “At least fifty new ones are needed” (Mechelen)

“The staff shortage is not a particular problem for Mechelen, but all businesses in our …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved