in the picture. French fries, playing solitaire and ‘plastic chic’ fashion: The best images of Rock Werchter, day one | rock werchter

festivalsWerchter’s first day is over, and as always it resulted in a lot of great photos. We have listed the happiest, craziest and funniest pictures for you.
Iggy Pop proves that every body is a summer body.
Ashnikko showed his best (back) side.
In between, a game of patience, nerve or vipen should be possible.
This year the direction of the campsite was clearly not well marked. Then take a nap on the grassy field.
If ‘Belgium’ were an outfit, this would be it.
Even beaus like Frances and Boris have to wait between performances.
Just smart marketing, at the right place at the right time;
Arrived a few days late to get dressed up at Harry Styles, no problem.
Quietly reading a book under a tree because that’s what we all buy our very expensive festival tickets for, right? Sorry for that background noise.
The trend on the festival grounds this year was clearly ‘plastic chic’.
However, not everyone was aware of this.
Let’s face it, umbrellas are a thing of the past now, aren’t they?
Of course he saw everything, unlike the onlookers standing behind him.
See also. Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers
read this also
Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers
in the picture. From Francis Lefebvre to Esther Nzeimana: even the famous Flanders finds his way to Rock Werchter
Rain, gloom in The Barn and top music from Charlotte De Witte and Iggy Pop: It was Rock Werchter’s first day
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Whom can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing The Stars.