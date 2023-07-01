in the picture. French fries, playing solitaire and ‘plastic chic’ fashion: The best images of Rock Werchter, day one | rock werchter

festivalsWerchter’s first day is over, and as always it resulted in a lot of great photos. We have listed the happiest, craziest and funniest pictures for you.

Iggy Pop proves that every body is a summer body.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Ashnikko showed his best (back) side.

Ashnikko © Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



In between, a game of patience, nerve or vipen should be possible.

There is a possibility that we have brought book cards. © Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



This year the direction of the campsite was clearly not well marked. Then take a nap on the grassy field.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



If ‘Belgium’ were an outfit, this would be it.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Even beaus like Frances and Boris have to wait between performances.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Just smart marketing, at the right place at the right time;

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Arrived a few days late to get dressed up at Harry Styles, no problem.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Quietly reading a book under a tree because that’s what we all buy our very expensive festival tickets for, right? Sorry for that background noise.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



The trend on the festival grounds this year was clearly ‘plastic chic’.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



However, not everyone was aware of this.

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Let’s face it, umbrellas are a thing of the past now, aren’t they?

© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews



Of course he saw everything, unlike the onlookers standing behind him.

© Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Ph.D



See also. Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers

read this also

Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still littered with Harry Styles display feathers

in the picture. From Francis Lefebvre to Esther Nzeimana: even the famous Flanders finds his way to Rock Werchter

Rain, gloom in The Barn and top music from Charlotte De Witte and Iggy Pop: It was Rock Werchter’s first day