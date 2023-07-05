in the picture. From Cardi B to Kendrick Lamar: These huge stars rocked Paris Fashion Week celebrities

celebritiesParis Fashion Week is in full swing. And this time too many big stars have come to the French capital to attend fashion shows of top brands like Chanel, Dior and Valentino. For example, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and Natalie Portman, among others, were front row to praise the fall/winter 2024 collection. And he took out his best outfit for the occasion.

Riley Keough made an appearance on the channel’s show earlier this week. The ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ actress and grandson of music icon Elvis Presley was glowing in a dazzling deep purple jumpsuit. She completed the look with black platform heels and a matching bag.

© Photo News



Rapper Kendrick Lamar also traveled to the French capital. Dressed in black flared trousers and a white jacket, he posed with ‘Black Panther’ actress Lupita Nyong’o.

©Getty Images



Camila Cabello also signed on. She chose a glamorous white dress from designer Stéphane Rolland with a dramatic train and golden details. matching gold shoes lifted her Look to higher level.

© Photo News



Cardi B stole the show with her stunning outfits like every year. The rapper attended Schiaparelli’s show in stunning style. She wore a classy black long dress with matching headgear and a puffy coat with feathers. She accessorised the gold detailing on the dress with statement earrings, large bracelets and matching shoes.

© AP



© Photo News



Cardi B also grabbed everyone’s attention during her appearance at Thom Browne’s fashion show. Her outfit was made by the same designer for the occasion. The musician was glowing in a printed white dress. But especially her accessories caught attention. Her alluring headgear was made of gold thread and woven entirely by hand. He also wore the Hector Icon gold chain belt. Look Accessorised with a stunning leather bell bag.

, Belgium only! © Photo News



© Photo News



After this, Natalie Portman went to the Dior Fashion Show. The Hollywood star posed in a strapless white dress with a floral print, a white bag and matching sandals.

© Photo News



Read also:

in the picture. Cardi B rocks Paris Fashion Week in crazy outfits

in the picture. Stromme and his wife Coralie attend a Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat on her special dress at Paris Fashion Week: “It felt like a knife was stuck in my stomach”