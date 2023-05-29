in the picture. In photo with Max Verstappen and a shirt change with Zhou: Thibaut Courtois rests in F1 in Monaco, where other stars also stayed

Formula 1 descended on Monaco this weekend, with the Grand Prix of Monaco, and it certainly attracts famous people. Thibaut Courtois and his fiancee Michel were already there, with the goalkeeper taking a picture with winner Max Verstappen. But other stars such as Neymar or the actor Tom Holland were also present.

On Saturday evening he won with Real Madrid on the trip to Sevilla (1-2), on Sunday morning he took a private jet with his fiancee Michele Geszczyg. Destination: Monaco. The Grand Prix of Monaco in Formula 1 was on schedule there yesterday afternoon. Courtois was given a full tour and experienced the spectacle from the front row, afterwards the Red Devil also had his picture taken with winner and friend Max Verstappen. The caption read, “Congrats on the win, buddy.”

, © Instagram

But Verstappen certainly wasn’t the only F1 driver with whom Courtois took a picture. For example, our national goalkeeper even changed his shirt with the Chinese Zhou, for whom Courtois brought a special jersey.

Other world stars also did not want to miss the spectacle in Monaco:

PSG star Neymar then took a picture with Verstappen’s car. , © Getty Images

Former top tennis star Maria Sharapova. , © Getty Images

Sharapova was also allowed to hand the pole position award to Verstappen during qualifying. , © Getty Images

Kylie Minogue having fun in the Red Bull paddock. , © Getty Images

Top actors Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom watch closely. , © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Neymar. , © Getty Images

American comedian Chris Rock and daughter Zahara meet Lewis Hamilton. , © Movie Magic