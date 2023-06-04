in the picture. In the picture with Max Verstappen and a shirt change with Zhou: Thibaut Courtois rests in F1 in Monaco, where other stars also stayed

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Formula 1 descended on Monaco this weekend, with the Grand Prix of Monaco, and it certainly attracts famous people. Thibaut Courtois and his fiancee Michel were already there, with the goalkeeper taking a picture with winner Max Verstappen. But other stars such as Neymar or the actor Tom Holland were also present.

jorun vannorden

On Saturday evening he won with Real Madrid on the trip to Sevilla (1-2), on Sunday morning he took a private jet with his fiancee Michele Geszczyg. Destination: Monaco. The Grand Prix of Monaco in Formula 1 was on schedule there yesterday afternoon. Courtois was given a full tour and experienced the spectacle from the front row, afterwards the Red Devil also had his picture taken with winner and friend Max Verstappen. The caption read, “Congrats on the win, buddy.”

“Congratulations on the win, mate”: Courtois congratulates Verstappen on victory. , © Instagram

But Verstappen certainly wasn’t the only F1 driver with whom Courtois took a picture. For example, our national goalkeeper even changed his shirt with the Chinese Zhou, for whom Courtois brought a special jersey.

© Getty Images

© WireImage

© Getty Images

Other world stars also did not want to miss the spectacle in Monaco:

PSG star Neymar then took a picture with Verstappen’s car. , © Getty Images

© Getty Images

Former top tennis star Maria Sharapova. , © Getty Images

Sharapova was also allowed to hand the pole position award to Verstappen during qualifying. , © Getty Images

Kylie Minogue having fun in the Red Bull paddock. , © Getty Images

Top actors Tom Holland and Orlando Bloom watch closely. , © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Neymar. , © Getty Images

American comedian Chris Rock and daughter Zahara meet Lewis Hamilton. , © Movie Magic

Neymar’s teammate Marco Verratti and his partner Jessica Addie were also present. , © Movie Magic

(Tags to translate) Max Verstappen

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Experienced German climber dies in the Himalayas

Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world. , © Reuters German climber Louis Stitzinger …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved