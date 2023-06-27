in the picture. It was here that Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michel Gerzig (26) married in Hitchcockian elegance. Marriage Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (31) and Michel Gerzig (26) tied the knot at the Château de la Croix des Gardes. The estate stands as a monument in the heart of the Côte d’Azur and was the setting for Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief. It is the ideal destination for anyone who values ​​glamor but above all elegance.

After a welcome party at the luxurious beach bar L’Ecrin on Sunday evening, it was time for the real work on Monday evening. The party continued at the Château de la Croix des Gardes. The residence is situated on the top of the hill of the same name and offers a panoramic view of Cannes, the island of Lérins and the Mediterranean Sea. If you look inland, you have a view of the mountains of Grasse and even the snowy Alps from the highest bedrooms.

The château’s guest book includes such luminaries as Sir Elton John and Brigitte Bardot. The fame of this building is mainly due to the director Alfred Hitchcock. With ‘To Catch a Thief’ in 1955, he succeeded like no other in capturing the beautiful atmosphere of the French Riviera. Grace Kelly and Cary Grant strolled among the fountains, waterfalls and stone carvings of the palace, which was renamed Villa Sanford for the occasion.

Today this property has become a paradise for the rich who have something to celebrate and like to flaunt it in style. After the Cannes Film Festival in late May, filmmaker Martin Scorsese threw a private party for the cast of his latest film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ – which featured Leonardo DiCaprio, among others. The garden of the palace also recently served as a stage for ‘La Vacenza’ fashion show by Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace.

The palace was built in 1919 by the Swiss industrialist Paul Girod. 10,000 m in2 Lush green gardens. The total internal surface is an astonishing 3,868 square metres.2 And it consists of seven buildings and sixteen rooms. In 2016 it was sold to American billionaire Christopher Parker. The exact amount is not known, but will fluctuate between 50 and 100 million euros.

Chateau de la Croix des Gardes © DarkstoneEstate



Chateau de la Croix des Gardes © DarkstoneEstate



Chateau de la Croix des Gardes © DarkstoneEstate

