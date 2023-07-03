in the picture. Massa honors his cats in Cat City: “We are proud of Ypres” (Ypres)

“Ypres is a metropolis!” To the cheers of a filled Grote Markt, Emma Meismann praises her home once again. A week after the European triumph, Cat City paid tribute on Sunday afternoon to its Belgian cats, who in turn took the time to sign autographs and photographs.

“It was really lived in Europe, Belgium and Ypres,” Emma said on stage. “Now we are coming home and enjoying meditation. We try to be an inspiration to the kids who are here now.

After the speeches, people young and old had the opportunity to go onstage for a meet and greet, autographs, and photos. It was not only the people of Ypres who lined up. Jelle (9) and Joule (7) came from Parrot Langemarck-Poelkapelle pulls up to the Grote Markt in Ypres and patiently waits his turn until Emma and Elise Ramet sign their basketballs. (read more below photo)

Jelle, 9, Jul, 7, and their mother, Josephine, patiently waited in line for autographs. , © Thijs Patin

“During the car ride here, we had already agreed to put the ball in the room and buy a new ball to play basketball with,” says his mother Józefian Kreimersch. “We have no history of basketball. We were looking for a team sport and it turned out to be basketball. Juul is now playing its second year. Perhaps the excitement had already peaked during the Olympic Games, because then we also saw Belgian cats. We think it’s wonderful that kids can now meet their idols. They were waiting for this. (read more below photo)

Jelle (9) and Joule (7) with their signature ball. , © Thijs Patin

“Our Belgian cats are hugely inspirational to our youth in their sports and hobbies: persistence and teamwork always lead to the best results,” said Mayor Emilie Talpe (Open YPress). “Jelle is also here because it remains a team sport and support is extremely important.” (read more below photo)

A selfie with the Ypres cats. , © Thijs Patin

“I think most of them come before the players, the real heroes,” says a humble Jelle Duthoit, the Cats’ physiotherapist. “I am just a link in the medical staff. I have been working with mostly women since 2015. we go way back, Every day we try to keep them in the best condition possible so that they are ready for the next competition. I used to be a basketball player myself and even then I was more nervous on the bench than on the court. I’m reeling from every mistake and score. I try not to bring it to the players or they’ll get mad (read more below photo)

Jelle Duthoit speaking. , © Thijs Patin

Alice Ramette said, “I didn’t expect so many people.” “It was a great match for the players and supporters. It feels good to be here after such an achievement. Yesterday I went to Bellevarde, as the past few weeks have been busy. It’s good to visit amusement parks and hang out with friends and family. (read more below photo)

Elise Ramette during the selfie. , © Thijs Patin

Those who were not on the podium but had a shared past with the Ypres Blue Cats and the Belgian Cats also received appreciation from Emma: Julie Vanloo, sisters Kim and Hanne Mestdag and her father Philippe, the former national coach. “It has been a long road to get to this point and a long road ahead with other Ypres residents. We hold Ypres in our hands. We love coming here and the appreciation is mutual.

The Grote Markt was well stocked. , © Thijs Patin

A selfie with the Ypres cats. , © Thijs Patin

One of many pictures. , © Thijs Patin

The Ypress Cats were surprised by the turnout. , © Thijs Patin

Many captured the moment forever. , © Thijs Patin

The atmosphere was good. , © Thijs Patin

The Ypress Cats took a long time to sign autographs. , © Thijs Patin

The Ypress Cats took a long time to sign autographs. , © Thijs Patin

One of many selfies. , © Thijs Patin

Long queue on stage. , © Thijs Patin

Forum. , © Thijs Patin

One of many pictures. , © Thijs Patin