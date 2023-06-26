in the picture. Radiant Amber Heard appears at Italian Film Festival in first public screening since trial | celebrities

celebritiesSince the high-profile defamation case brought against her by her ex Johnny Depp (60), Amber Heard (37) has opted for a quiet life in Barcelona, ​​away from Hollywood. But that doesn’t mean she’s turned her back on the film world entirely, as the American appeared at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy last weekend.

Amber Heard presented her latest print ‘In the Fire’ at the Italian Film Festival Taormina. In it, she plays an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to treat a boy who is believed to be possessed by the devil.

Look Amber Heard shares photos of herself preparing for the film festival

first public appearance

For Heard, it was her first public appearance since the defamation suit filed against her by her ex, Johnny Depp. The two ex-lovers accused each other of domestic violence during a hotly contested trial. Depp came out as the big winner, with the judge getting Heard right on only one point. Therefore, he had to pay her back the $10 million she owed him over $2 million. Eventually the matter was settled. Since then she lives in Madrid with her young daughter.

(read more below photo)

Amber Heard and Luca Calvani in Taormina © BSR Agency



However, to promote her new film, Heard happily returned to public life. She was seen with her co-star Luca Calvani and some other actors in the village of Taormina before the start of the film festival, but she also walked the red carpet and answered questions from journalists. Although he did not mention his ex. He told People, “It’s a beautiful film about the almost supernatural influence and power of love. It’s about the boundaries that love can overcome, and about the tremendous power of love.”

(read more below photo)

Amber Heard at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



brilliant light

Heard may not return for Johnny Depp’s trial, but her co-star Luca Calvani and director Connor Allyn will. Elin said: “I’m so glad Amber went through something so terrible, but it hasn’t changed her as a person. She’s still a shining light. To go through something so terrible and still come out so good, I can’t imagine it.” Calvani also had words of praise for Hurd. She is a star and she radiates light. “Everyone on the set feels it and connects with it. Anyone who’s had to go through something like this and come out with dignity should be respected — it doesn’t matter whose side you’re on, what you believe, or what your hashtags are. She could teach us all a thing or two about resilience and courage.

Amber Heard in Taormina © BSR Agency



Amber Heard at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



Amber Heard at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



Amber Heard and Eduardo Noriega at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



Amber Heard at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



Amber Heard at the Taormina Film Festival © Photo News



Read also:

defamed or forgiven? This is how things are going with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (+) a year after the controversial trial

Amber Heard reacts to Hollywood exit for the first time: “I still have movies planned”

Interview. Johnny Depp looks back on process with ex Amber Heard: “All of a sudden I realized I was being canceled” (+)