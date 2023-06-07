in the picture. What if these famous couples didn’t break up? AI gives us a glimpse of how this could have happened. celebrities

celebritiesLet’s just say that it was like 2012 when Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were hopelessly in love. Will they already have kids? And what would they look like? Digital creator, Jeremy Pomeroy, wanted an answer and shares the result on his Instagram. And that’s pretty amazing.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and their virtual children in AI
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

Mila Kunis, Macaulay Culkin and their virtual kids in AI
Mila Kunis, Macaulay Culkin and their virtual kids in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams and their virtual children in AI
Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and their virtual children in AI
Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

To create virtual images of famous former couples and their children, AI experts use advanced algorithms trained on large datasets of human faces. These algorithms can combine features of both parents to generate realistic images of their potential children.


Not only are former couples discussed, the romance in the movies doesn’t escape Jeremy’s AI hand either (though they often take place off film sets as well). If the Titanic hadn’t sunk, Rose and Jack might be looking like this now.

Rose and Jack – Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and their virtual children in AI
Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

Bella and Edward – Kristen Steward and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Steward, Robert Pattinson and their virtual children in AI
Kristen Steward, Robert Pattinson and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

Gabriella and Troy – Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and their virtual children in AI
Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and their virtual children in AI © Instagram @mrpomeroyj_ai

