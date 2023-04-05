In the role of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is compared to the singer Danni Carlos | News

Lady Gaga, 37 years old, caused an uproar among Brazilian Internet users after appearing characterized as Harley Quinn. That’s because the haircut chosen for the role made the North American be compared to the singer Danni Carlos, 47 years old.

On Twitter, the comparison was successful, it went viral, and many agreed that Gaga was similar to the Brazilian singer. Others, however, compared her to others, such as singer Miley Cyrus.

In addition, in the publications that circulate on the social network, some have mentioned the lack of the singer in the media in recent times: “My god! You dug this one up”, tweeted an internet user. “Where is Danni Carlos? A kiss, Danni!”, commented the other.

Lady Gaga will play the cartoonish character in Joker 2, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who will return in the role that won him an Oscar for best actor. In some images revealed in recent days, they show the actors with clown makeup in some situations in the film and behind the scenes.

2 of 4 In the role of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is compared to Danni Carlos — Photo: Twitter In the role of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is compared to Danni Carlos — Photo: Twitter

3 of 4 In the role of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is compared to Danni Carlos — Photo: Twitter In the role of Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga is compared to Danni Carlos — Photo: Twitter

The film is directed by Todd Phillips and has Lawrence Sher as director of photography. Recently, he spoke about the choice of the singer for the role of Harley Quinn, saying that there is a connection between Gaga and Phoenix.

“The combination of the two is exactly what we’ve been hoping for, which is exciting, and we see that magic on set every day. I hope we have a bit of madness there. We like it when there’s a bit of chaos,” revealed the filmmaker.