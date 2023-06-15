In the Spotlight – Lucas Bouteille

the man behind the actor

Idli Samad had an obvious question for you right away: How do you prepare for a role once you get the script? Do you have any rituals? “It depends a bit from project to project, but there is always one constant: Whenever I get my hands on a finished script, I am as happy as a child. A bit like Sinterklaas: You know there are lots of presents waiting the night before, and you feel the magic of anticipation. But Custom, i don’t have it yetUnless you consider going to the bar with my closest rival a ritual. Because I do I find it fascinating to discover the person behind an actor before working with him. For example, I am in favor of ‘accessories’. going to have pints with natalie broods, Our relationship in the series – mother and son – is so intense that I wanted to get to know her earlier. To talk not only about the series, but about life itself. It helps me shape and play my character more easily.



discover all aspects of your personality

Some actors get so immersed in their role that they cannot shake it. How deep do you go yourself? “I’m not really a big fan of ‘method acting,’ that you have to be your character to be able to portray that believably. I believe that everyone has the same character traits, But, for example, assertiveness has a greater share in one than in the other. As an actor, I try to explore and bring out all aspects of my personality to shape the roles. I know I can play an asshole, but I don’t need to be. Not even for the duration of a project. I know some actors do a lot of it, but I don’t. It’s certainly true that some roles can get under your skin for a while, and you mimic your character for a while – I’m just saying – or that some timidity persists, but It usually doesn’t last long.”



you play what you know

“What I find so fascinating about acting is that as an actor you are your own instrument, and you get better and better at playing yourself. ‘Am I that?’ or ‘Am I playing that?’ The line between becomes sharper over the years. And you’re getting better at the profession as well. You build a profession, a certain maturity. Experience ensures you can handle a fairly wide range of roles, I love the challenge of playing a role that’s far from me, because then I have to see how I get a role, who the character is. I was very impressed with Riz Ahmed who gave exceptional performances in ‘The Sound Of Metal’ and ‘The Night Of’. How he can transform physically is pretty impressive. Or Leonardo DiCaprio, what an actor! So much craft, concentration and layering. And closer to home, Jan Bijowet and Zazie Beetz from Germany, who I got to know on the ‘Atlanta’ series, are also great. That’s why I loved playing Ritual: In addition to the physical challenge (the filming was done underwater, and the actors had to learn to dive and use professional diving equipment, ed.) I found playing my character fascinating. To give the character, who really isn’t very sympathetic, a certain humanity, if only in a split second. That’s the beauty of acting: finding the humanity, the smaller side of one’s character and trying to evoke some sympathy in the audience even for very antagonistic characters.



my theater dad

If you could work with one director, who would it be? Swedish director Roy Andersson. He started out in advertising, but he made such striking films and was so admired that one day he turned to film direction. I'll be fine with whatever he does. And, please even with Scorsese, this is a piece of movie history. Yes, those old hands are slowly reaching a blessed age. Scorsese, Pacino, De Niro, Pesci,… we can learn a lot from them. "That's definitely true. I've learned a lot myself from Burt loops, a Dutch actor with whom I took lessons at the Theater Academy in Maastricht. I consider him a bit of a mentor. A person with a lot of experience, my theater father, so to speak. Whenever I have a question or am stuck, I refer to it. A great source of inspiration for me. And do you know where I get my inspiration too? 'series like'succession', and then I think specifically about the acting performance of Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy. Such layering! Roy is a kid in a suit, always looking for validation, a 'well done' for a father, but never finds it. In that role, Strong shows what acting is really about: daring. to find my childish innocence and play freely. if you in What question would you ask Flor van Severn? What is your fondest memory of playing?