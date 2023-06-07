In this nature reserve, dogs are allowed to romp without a leash, and there is a special area for puppies (Ghent)

The existing dog off-leash area was expanded. , © FVV

From now on, the puppies have a separate playground at Gentbrugges Meersen. The dog off-leash area was upgraded including an adventure area.

The existing dog off-leash meadow in Gentbrugges Meersen, next to the E17 viaduct near Mersemhof, has been expanded with a special area for puppies and small dogs.

A separate Adventure Zone was also created. Instead of just earth or grass like other free-range grasslands, there are trees and plants. There are now 28 dog off-leash areas spread across Ghent.

The new zones came about after a survey among dog owners in the area. For example, dogs can now run free in a total area of ​​one hectare. In the rest of Gentbrugse Meersen, four-legged friends are welcome, but in order not to disturb nature, they are allowed only on a leash.

The new adventure zone is full of plants and trees. , © City of Ghent

The isolated areas are always open, but separated by a fence. , © City of Ghent

Puppies and small dogs were given separate space. , © City of Ghent

“Clean up the dog poop” and “don’t let your dog dig holes” are some of the rules. , © City of Ghent

