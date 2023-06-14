In this way you can make model cheeks with the help of contour stick.

Jealous of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s Jaws? This is no longer necessary as you can easily create model cheeks with this makeup hack.

There is really no need to go to the gym 7 times a week and you can only eat salad if you want. look model want. Tiktok Is Full Of Videos That Explain How You Can Make Sure Your Face Looks Perfect snatched away Looks And all you need is a contour stick. This is not to be confused with bronzer, bronzer is good for your face Sun kissed The look and contour you use to optionally change the shape of your face.

Make model cheeks like this

To begin with, it is important not to apply contour, but under the cheekbones. This way you create more depth in your jaw. So draw a line below, but parallel to, your cheekbones. Let the line sweep down towards your chin where your cheekbones stop. Also draw a line along your jawline and make sure these two lines are connected. Blend everything well and you’re done!

