In which layer can you start to find diamonds?

we all know that Minecraft is one of the most popular games that have ever existed, being in fact second best selling game of all time with 238 million copies purchased as of April 2021, trailing only Tetris.

This is why, although many people are already experts in this title, others are still just getting started with it, either because they were curious to try it or want to enjoy it with their friends.

Today we bring you a small guide on from which layer can diamond be found, before and after upgrades to mines Minecraftso you can easily find them whatever version you want to play.

What layer are diamonds in Minecraft?

The diamonds in its natural state within the mines they can be found after chipping a block of this material with an iron pick or better.

With this in mind, you will have to pay attention to the height of the layer in which you are, which is possible to review by pressing F3 on your keyboard and looking at the number that will appear next to the letter Y.

Naps in version 1.17.1 or some lower than that, you can find this important resource between levels 5 to 16being more common between 5 and 12.

Since version 1.18which brought us the great update Caves and Cliffs, which improved, among many things, the caves in Minecraft, You will have to descend to layer -50 to start finding them, and you can find them up to -60.

The most given advice, however, is start mining from -58 from 1.18, and at 11 in previous versions.