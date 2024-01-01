In white, Anne Hathaway proves she’s mastered the star trend of the year

Anne Hathaway Also famous for his honesty with his Oscar-winning performance in the wretched in which he has a cult role the devil Wears Prada, but in terms of fashion, they succumbed to the major trend of 2024, by turning out immaculately shaded outfits perfect for winter. During his press tour for Conversion by William Oldroyd Of the room eileen OfOttessa MoshfeghThe 41-year-old actress (guided by her stylist, erin walsh) adopted the white style.

The actress wore Swarovski crystals and Bulgari jewelery in a look during Kelly and Mark’s visit. getty images Anne Hathaway succumbed to the key trend of 2024 in white. getty images

How is Anne Hathaway embracing the monochrome trend?

As proof, we want the overall look fems which she wore while going to the studio Kelly and Mark In November, designed from white eco-leather with crystals swarovski, To reinforce the frosted effect of your outfit, jewelry Bulgari and silver sandals jimmy choo Completed your look. Later the actress wore the blazer athena OfAnna Kwan on the dress Paris from the Australian brand and opted for a pair of pumps Christian Louboutin flawless. Even her look for the Fashion Awards (a dress from the archives). Valentino) was cream colored, which emphasized the river of diamonds she was wearing.

Anne Hathaway at the Fashion Awards in Valentino collection neil mockford Des Dames for appearance on Jimmy Fallon… getty images …and outside the studio with a white coat. getty images

latest monochrome lookAnne Hathaway :Another signed dress fems, This time, the actress opted for a rhinestone bustier and skirt, along with a matching coat which she wore when she visited the studio. jimmy fallon, If the actress has never dressed like the characters she plays on screen, her current look matches that vibe perfectlyeileenWhich takes place during the freezing winter of Massachusetts before Christmas in 1964. At the center of this neo-noir film: the budding friendship between the main character (Eileen McKenzie), a secretary who is all alone in a prison for boys, and the new psychiatrist at the reformatory, Rebecca (played by). Anne Hathaway), a Harvard graduate who smokes cigarettes, drinks endless martinis and writes law. During the promotion of the film, we got to see many looks, each of which was more spectacular than the last.

Translation by Julie Rodon

Article originally published on vogue.co.uk

Also find on Vogue.fr:

“Skirt-over-pants”: This controversial fashion combo generates a surge in searches

Here’s the Only Denim Trend You Need to Know About in 2024

This trend always saves us when we don’t know what to wear

More Vogue on video: