Increase in the number of operational warheads mainly by China

The world’s nuclear powers have expanded their arsenals of operational nuclear weapons over the past year, with China in the lead. The trend of disarmament in the last thirty years is thus coming to an end. Think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has given this information in a new report.

The number of operational nuclear weapons in the world increased from 86 last year to about 9,576. Nine countries in the world possess nuclear weapons: the United States, France, Pakistan, India, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Israel, and North Korea. According to SIPRI, they are responding to increased tensions in the world.

Although the total number of nuclear weapons is set to decline from 12,710 at the beginning of 2022 to 12,512 at the beginning of 2023, one-sixth of these are old nuclear weapons that are about to be destroyed. According to SIPRI, there has been an increase in the number of ready-to-use warheads.

Threat

“The trend of decline in arms over the last 30 years is coming to an end,” said SIPRI director Dan Smith. China, in particular, which regularly speaks out against nuclear threats, has expanded its nuclear arsenal over the past year: from 350 to 410 nuclear warheads. India, Pakistan and North Korea have also geared up. Russia to some extent. The other nuclear powers haven’t changed anything.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons over the past year because of the war in Ukraine and the perceived threat posed by NATO. Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin also decided against ally Belarus possessing nuclear weapons, which the West sees as a dangerous development. Together, Russia and the United States still control about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.