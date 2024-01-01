Increase in the price of dollar and euro

The dollar and the euro rose for the second consecutive day in Cuba’s informal market this Monday, marking the path towards a gradual recovery of earlier values. 22 DecemberThe date on which the price of the three reference currencies began to decline at street level.

This January 8, the dollar sold for an average of 270 CUP, two pesos more In relation to the previous day, but three less The record of 273 pesos was set on December 19.

The Euro also increased by two pesos today and reached 274 CUPAlthough Still a far cry from the 280 pesos at which it was soldThe price at which it arrived on December 15th.

On the other hand, the freely convertible currency (MLC) remains at 245 CUP this MondayAs reported by independent media today the touch In the daily rate reported by the currency exchange rate on the island.

Average score of buying and selling prices registered in the last 24 hours Buy offers for Euro up to 272 pesos and sell offers at 275Which may indicate that the value of the European currency may continue to rise soon.

In dollar terms, the mean is 267 cups when buying and 270 cups when selling.

MLC, on the other hand, has the same price in both operations: 245 cups.

Average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market (elToque)

The decline in the three reference currencies began on December 22, two days after Cuban Prime Minister manuel marrero cruz will announce it The official dollar rate will be changed in Cuba from JanuaryHowever, it did not specify what the new price would be nor the exact date when it would come into effect.

Marrero, during his speech before the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), did not miss the opportunity to criticize independent media that record movements in currency exchange in the informal currency market on the island.

A few days later, he was the economy minister in Cuba, alejandro gilwho gave this assurance They would intervene in the informal currency market, which they described as “distortion.”

“The exchange market is one of the main distortions that the economy is facing and it is not by design. We have not designed the exchange market that is going on in the country, but there is a significant part of the foreign exchange that is going on in the non- -State acquirers do it in that market,” Gill said in a television program round table,

For several months the Cuban regime has been trying to shift blame the touch Promoting a higher exchange rate would – in the government’s opinion – harm Cuba’s economy and increase inflation on the island.

reference rate of the touch It is prepared after analyzing purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.