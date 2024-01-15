In Nuremberg, Germany, archaeologists have unearthed the largest mass grave ever found in Europe (in terra veritas)

In nuremberg, Germany, Archaeologists discovered what is believed to be the largest common pit ever excavated in Europe. The discovery, made in the heart of the historic city before construction of new residential buildings began, has surprised the scientific community due to its magnitude and historical implications.

So far, almost 1,000 skeletonsAnd experts estimate the site could host more than 1,500 plague victimsas reported cnn,

their presence common pit in an area that was not specified Graveyard The period indicates the lack of speed and ceremony with which the dead were required to be buried at that time. ,These individuals were not buried in a regular cemeteryAlthough we have plague cemetery named in nuremberg“he explained melanie langbeinfrom the department of heritage conservation From that German city.

Experts estimate the date by radiocarbonwith analysis of pottery shards And coins From finds at the site it can be assumed that one of the tombs dates to the late XV century till the beginning of XVII century,

A 1634 document detailing the plague epidemic that occurred in Nuremberg between 1632 and 1633, during the Thirty Years’ War, provides valuable information for understanding the impact of this tragedy on the city (in terra veritas)

Furthermore, a document 1634 Describing the plague outbreak that caused devastation nuremberg between 1632 And 1633further increased by the results of thirty years warprovided important context for understanding horror of tragedy, ,Nuremberg was surrounded by various troops and the population lived in very difficult conditions.he commented langbein,

julian deckerwhose company in terra veritas Excavated, he was surprised by the discovery. Initially, it was thought that the remains might be those of victims of the bombings. second World War, given the absence of previous signs of burial in this area. ,I personally expect the number of skeletons to reach 2,000 or even more, making it the largest mass grave in Europe.“, he expressed cnn,

Detailed study of the remains provides a unique window into the past, revealing demographic and health information about the population of that time. decker pointed to the possibility of analyzing the structure of society nuremberg With the same statistical tools used by modern census teams. this investigation of these two areas extended to the discovery of plague genome and investigation of parasite eggs At the grassroots level, collaborating with institutions interested in these specific areas.

The discovery was made in preparation for the construction of residential buildings in the historic city of Nuremberg (in Terra Veritas)

commitment to announcement And a thorough study of this important discovery is evident in the plan of one exposure which can be done for fall 2025, ,We are planning an exhibition, but it will take some time, so autumn 2025 is the earliest we will be ready“, Development langbein, bliss exposure Promises to offer a comprehensive overview of history and life during one of the most turbulent periods EuropeFrom the perspective of one of its most emblematic cities.

plague in Europeespecially known as black deathThere was a devastating epidemic that affected the old continent, killing about a third of the population. european population, This disease is believed to be caused by bacteria. yersinia pestiswhich is spread through fleas that live in humans black rats,

Symptoms include fever, pain, vomiting, bleeding in the lungs, and swollen lymph nodes. The intensity of the spread and resulted in high mortality rates widespread panic and had a profound socio-economic and cultural impact Europe,

This study has made it possible not only to discover the demographic and health details of the Nuremberg population at that time, but also to analyze the plague genome and the presence of parasite eggs in the soil (in terra veritas).

plague hit specific cities hard nurembergIn Germany, during different periods of its history. This occurred in the context of one of the most significant outbreaks in the city black death In this XIV century, The rapid spread of the disease and high mortality rates had a profound impact on the population and social structure Of nuremberg,

local economybased on business and craftrestrictions and fear of the spread of the disease had a severe impact due to loss of labor and decline in business. City officials attempted to implement measures to prevent plagueIn form of quarantine of the sick, limiting people’s mobility and improving sanitary conditions.