Incredible! Engineer recreates the old Durango penitentiary in Minecraft – El Sol de Durango

Again the young Gilberto Anderson recreated an iconic building in the city of Durango through one of the most popular video games in the world: Minecraft.

Through his Facebook page Durango Minecraft Project he Systems engineer graduated from the Technological Institute of Durango (ITD)shared his most recent project, the recreation of the old penitentiary, which is the one that impressed more than one.

In his post he wrote: “Did you know that this building existed in Durango? This has been one of the Hardest builds I’ve ever done The Old Penitentiary, and it was finished to celebrate the Durango Minecraft Project 3rd Anniversary. I invite you to know its history.

This building was located in where the famous Hotel Gobernador is currently located and Soriana Centro, in which the famous legend of the Scorpion from cell 27, where Juan “without fear”, prisoner sentenced to death faced death.

Anderson stated that this project was a complex rescue since it required about four months of work and documentation, mostly obtained the plans of the old jail in order to build it as similar as possible to the original.

The duranguense said that this building was an architectural jewel for the entity since it had beautiful quarry finishes and even a statue of the master Benigno Montoya.

“With this ransom I wish show what this architectural gem would look like if it still existedbeing transformed into a cultural center, as happened with a old penitentiary in San Luis Potosi”, pointed out the young man.

Also his inspiration for perform this recreation was the Palace of Lecumberrian old prison located in Mexico City that was restored and is currently houses the General Archive of the Nation.

As the growing Durango City the the inmate population increased and the old penitentiary was no longer functional, so he moved to current facilities of Cereso.

Hence when the building was abandoned, the government in turn demolished it completely to sell the land to individuals, so today there are only Memories of said architectural jewel.

Gilbert Anderson He made this project to celebrate the third anniversary of his Durango Minecraft Projectwhich since its inception has captivated Internet users, not only because of the complexity in each of thembut for the contribution it makes to the entity’s architectural history through technology.

The young man had already recreated the historic center of Durango, project that took him two and a half years of work, and which was used for academic purposes in September 2021, Gilberto participated in a Regional History class with a virtual tour of Durango with the Durango Minecraft Project.

In which he shared his knowledge about great architectural jewels what were they built on the MineCraft platform.