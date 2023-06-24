Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Giveaway – FilmDomain

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary archaeologist in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a grand, global, thrilling cinematic adventure.

Starring Ford Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethan Isidore (Mortal) ) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) star. The film is directed by James Mangold (Le Mans ’66, Logan) and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, and Steven Spielberg and George Lucas has acted. Executive Producer. John Williams, who has scored every indie adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, once again composes the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theaters on June 28 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Atmos, 4D, ScreenX.

Thanks to The Walt Disney Company, we can give away not only two sets of free tickets, but also a package: a notebook, a tote bag, a keychain, and a mug with cup lid. Now of course your question is how do you have a chance? We have made it very simple. Leave your details in answer to the following question:

Which actor can be seen again as Indy’s loyal friend Sallah in this Indiana Jones film?

pay attention:

The promotion will run till July 1. We will then contact the winners and do our best to deliver the packages to the doormats of the lucky ones. You must be a resident of the Netherlands to participate in this contest.

PS

Do you want to stay informed about the latest promotions, reviews and articles?

like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

follow us on instagram