Indirect from Tata Martino about the option of seeing Messi at the Olympics

In the days before the official start of Major League Soccer 2024 for Inter Miami , Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino spoke to the media At a press conference organized by Herons. In this conference, the Argentine tactician mentioned some important issues related to the club, among which a clue emerged regarding the Copa America and the Olympic Games.,

During the summer, the Fort Lauderdale franchise will see several of its players leave for one of the national team tournaments, Where? The option to see Messi at Paris 2024 is causing quite a stir But this situation also coincides with the fact that the ’10’ plays the Copa America in the United States Brazil to defend the trophy they won in 2021.

Inter Miami’s activity in 2024 is very much like national team tournaments, so Martino was inquired about the status of Diego Gómez, who was a player in the South American Pre-Olympics with Paraguay and has the opportunity to play in both competitions. There is option also. So Martino had to be clear about what was coming for the young Paraguayan and hint at what could be in store for the Messi-Argentina.,

,Diego Gomez has the Copa America and the Olympic Games, We talked, luckily I have many friends and I talked to them and told them that I had no problem. We know that we have to give them to the Copa America (mandatory), not to the Olympic Games (to the players). I have no problem, take your pick, but only one. You can’t spend two months away,

“I am a pro-selection coach, being a national team coach or being a club coach. but in this case There are two competitions at once, meaning a player stays for more than two months, so they’re going to tell me whether Daniel Garnero wants him for the Copa America or whether Jara Saguer wants him for the Olympics. .“, Martino concluded to give a little clarity towards the summer.

A year full of panoramas and challenges with Messi

In another question about the moments when Messi has to go to the Argentine national team and the depth of the team, ‘Tata’ replied: “We cannot bring all the players we want. We know that in March we have to replace Leo, we know that in June-July for friendly matches and the Copa America, The point is that we do not have freedom of contract. We need to have one or a few players that will allow us to have some offensive aspirations if he doesn’t play,