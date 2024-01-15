Individual welfare, rule of law and economic efficiency

greece P Year year. In its double edition at the end of December, The Economist has chosen the Country of the Year from 2013.

This year, after a long discussion, the prize given for the progress achieved was given to Greece.

Greece entered a deep economic crisis in 2009 following the effects of the Great Depression, due to fiscal excesses that led the government to deceive investors about the real results of its public finances, and which placed the country on the verge of leaving the Eurozone. done.

But in 2023 it regained investment grade as a risk rating. It is considered one of the most successful ways out of deep financial crisis. The big banks describe Greece’s performance as “an extraordinary economic story.”

Even in 2023 and despite serious flaws in its railway system and corruption exposed by a serious accident and a telephone spying scandal, the centre-right government was re-elected.

welfare

People are complex. We have spiritual, mental, physical, emotional needs. And our well-being depends on our development in all these areas.

We are also primarily social creatures and our well-being depends on our relationships. In this aspect, nothing can replace the fraternal relationships, the solidarity between people, the social friendship that Pope Francis tells us about. In theological terms, our relational reality can only be satisfied by following the commandment of love that Jesus taught us: Love one another as I have loved you.

If we obeyed this commandment, we would not need much more to achieve the good of all within earthly limitations. But we are imperfect, and we have to organize our society for imperfection.

In this complexity, government organization profoundly affects our well-being in at least two very important areas: the possibility of meeting our material needs and the possibility of development in freedom with respect for our dignity.

Covering the first of these areas, private property, freedom to act, to work, and to contract, it has been shown that competitive markets are the best way to take advantage of the possibilities for cooperation between diverse people and the ability to innovate by improving Effective method. things. To invent things or new things. This requires a legal system that protects freedom, prevents coercion, and facilitates positive and negative incentives to encourage cooperative and innovative behavior.

For simplicity, we can call this area of ​​social organization the area of ​​economic efficiency. This is the field that basically allows us to earn the fruits of free production.

To cover other areas in which the organization of the state affects citizen welfare, liberal democracy is the best construct developed by humanity. It is an organization based on participatory debate, with a fair and credible electoral system to reach decisions by the majority with respect for minorities through the rule of law; With assignment of powers and division of powers; With freedom of politics, press and demonstration; Judicial control over administration, with due process and independent judges.

Similarly, for simplicity we can call this area of ​​state organization the area of ​​rule of law. It is this sphere that fundamentally allows us to find satisfaction inherent in our dignity as individuals, to be actors in social organization and to earn the fruits of participation in freedom.

imperative of rule of law

As we know, both the spheres, the sphere of production and participation in freedom, are essential for human well-being.

But I think the example of Greece highlights the priority of the rule of law area.

Greece got into its deep and very difficult economic and financial crisis due to serious violations of its competitive markets and economic efficiency by leftist governments, which forgot that resources are limited (knowledge, geography, time, nature, capital, population). Even this was done by violating the rules limiting the action of rulers and by resorting to deception.

But the rule of law remained intact. And the free participation of citizens, political parties and civil society – with very large costs and deprivations – was able to overcome the difficulties of the productive system and get back on track in a relatively short time, although certainly at a much greater cost to its population. It was painful. ,

This situation is compared to the killings, imprisonments, deportations, very long periods of emigration and enormous suffering endured by societies that lost the rule of law, such as Castro’s Cuba, Pinochet’s Chile , Putin’s Russia, the Venezuela of Chaves and Maduro or the Nicaragua of Ortega and Murillo.

The conclusion is clear to me. However it is not intended to be presented as scientific truth.

Of course, we must avoid abusing economic policies that undermine free production, because their effects are very harmful and difficult to correct.

But the priority is to protect the participation of all free people in social life. Re-establishing the rule of law is even more difficult. Its validity is even more important.

