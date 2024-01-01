Indochine, Nick Cave, Dua Lipa, Rihanna… 10 most anticipated albums in 2024

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

At the age of sixty-six, the Australian artist is still going strong. If the year 2023 was marked by an American tour with Colin Greenwood of Radiohead and the release of Faith, Hope & Carnage, a valuable work of interviews with Sean O’Hagan, 2024 will be his discography with The Bad Seeds Will be back. On his blog The Red Hand Files, Nick Cave makes it clear that he is already well into writing the sequel to “Ghostin” (2019). As he already specified in his book, the record would not feature guitars. “There will be a lot of energy but it will not be expressed in the tradition of a rock band.” No official release date.

indochina

In September 2021, when we interviewed Nicola Sirkis in the ICP studios on the eve of the free Indochine concert on the Grand-Place in Brussels, Olly De Sat was working a few centimeters away from us on a new song. Nicola explained, “Without being pretentious, this title has the potential to take us to this “final” thing.” We want an album that captivates people from the first listen.” On Christmas Eve, Indochine broadcast a video on their social networks that left no doubt. A successor to “13” (2017) will be released this year. It remains to be seen when.

crazy

Expected on January 26, “Radio Kitchen” is a six-track EP rather than an album. But this is the bomb. Combining her artistic pop approach with new communication tools, Puggy began her comeback with Never Give Up, an ode to positive emotions and resilience. The song appears on the tracklist of “Radio Kitchen” which also includes a collaboration with Yseult (Lost Child). Recorded in the kitchen of Paggi’s Ixelles Studios (hence the title), “Radio Kitchen” was mixed by NK. F. (Demso, PNL). The interview will be available to read in these pages very soon.

dua lipa

British-Albanian artists will be everywhere this year. Following her single Houdini and the Barbie Soundtrack, where she shone with Dance the Night, Dua Lipa will star in the action film Argyle. They also announced a third studio album which would be produced by Mark Ronson. No official release date. As a reminder, Dua Lipa is performing at Rock Werchter on July 6.

Distasteful game

Chris Martin and his band have already revealed the title of the successor to “Music of the Spheres” (2021). Their new album is called “Moon Music” and its recording is almost completed. Coldplay invited their fans to sing along to the track One World. No release date.

gossip

Apart from 2016, the American disco/pop/punk tour has come together around its vocalist Beth Ditto. Produced by sound magician Rick Rubin, who was already at the top of “Music for Men” in 2009, the album “The Real Power” is expected on March 22.

management first

Six years after “Little Dark Ages”, Ben Goldwasser and Andrew Van Wyngarden are back in the news with “Loss of Life”. We’ll be getting a feature from Christine and the Queens titled Dancing in Babylon. Released on 23 February.

last dinner party

The big buzz of 2024? Wait and see… Awarded the Brit Award in the “Revelation” category, the five English women of The Last Dinner Party are the subject of speculation to such an extent that some already regard them as saviors of rock. We’ll see this a little more clearly with the release of their debut album “Prelude to Ecstasy” on February 2nd.

lenny kravitz

“Timeless”. “Explosive”. “Romantic”. “Inspirational”. With these four keywords Lenny Kravitz describes his new and 12th studio album “Blue Electric Light” (2024) which will be released on March 15. Lenny Kravitz will headline Rock Werchter on the US national holiday of July 4th. Listening to single TK421, things are sounding pretty good.

Rihanna

As is the case with The Cure, which has been announcing the “upcoming” release of their album “Songs of Innocence” for at least three years, RiRi has been driving her fans completely crazy. While one rumor mentioned a record with a dancehall/reggae accent, the Daily Mirror announced last October that Rihanna had signed a record contract with Live Nation for a world tour in 2024. According to the same source, the artist has accumulated enough songs to release not one, but two albums. We cross our fingers…

But…

Romeo-Elvis, “Echo” (12/1) • Green Day, “Saviors” (19/1) • The Smile, “Wall of Eyes” (26/1) • Leskop, “Rave Party” (2/2) • Idols, “Tangak” (16/2) • Noe Preszow, “Prichov” (16/2) • Whispering Sons, “The Great Calm” (23/2) • Olivia Ruiz, “The Reply” (1/3) • The Libertines, “All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade” (8/3) and, undated, Justice, Billie Eilish, Francis Cabrel, Orlane, Alice on the Roof, Clara Luciani…