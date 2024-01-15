Indonesia’s Batik Air to be investigated after two pilots fall asleep during flight

(CNN) — Indonesia’s transport ministry will launch an investigation into local airline Batik Air after two of its pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, state news agency Antara reported, citing the ministry’s civil aviation director general M. Kristi Endah Murni.

According to a preliminary report released this Saturday by the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), the pilot and co-pilot fell asleep together for 28 minutes during a flight from Kendari in southeast Sulawesi to the capital Jakarta on January 25. “The aircraft was not on the correct flight path” due to navigation errors.

KNKT’s preliminary report said no one on board, including the 153 passengers and four flight attendants, was injured during the flight and there was no damage to the plane.

According to Antara and preliminary reports, the flight, BTK6723, lasted two hours and 35 minutes and successfully landed in Jakarta.

CNN has contacted Batik Air.

The second-in-command pilot had informed his co-pilot earlier in the day that he had not received “adequate rest”, KNKT reported.

In the flight before the incident, the second-in-command pilot was able to sleep “for approximately 30 minutes”. After the aircraft took off from Kendari and reached cruising altitude, the chief pilot asked for permission to rest and the second-in-command pilot took command of the aircraft. According to the report, about 90 minutes after takeoff, the second-in-command pilot “involuntarily fell asleep”.

The report stated that twelve minutes after the last transmission recorded by the co-pilot, the Jakarta Area Control Center (ACC) attempted to contact the aircraft, but there was no response from the pilots. The report states that approximately 28 minutes after the last recorded transmission, the lead pilot awoke and realized that the aircraft was not on the correct flight path, at which point he woke up the second command pilot and responded to ACC.

Initial reports detailed that the chief pilot informed ACC that the flight had experienced a “radio communications problem” which had been resolved.

The names of the pilots were not disclosed in the report, but the chief pilot was identified as a 32-year-old Indonesian man and the second-in-command pilot as a 28-year-old Indonesian man. The second-in-command pilot had 1-month-old twins and “had to wake up several times to help his wife care for the children,” the report said.

“We will investigate and review the operation of night flights in Indonesia with regard to fatigue risk management for Batik Air and other flight operators,” Murni said in a statement, according to Antara.

According to the news agency, the flight crew of BTK6723 has also been suspended as per standard operating procedure, pending further investigation.

He also said the agency would send an authorized Safety Problem Resolution (RSI) flight inspector to investigate the cause of the incident and recommend mitigation measures to flight operators and observers, Antara reported.