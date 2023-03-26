INFINITY crushed Isurus and will play against Estral

By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

INFINITY eliminated the champion and there will be a new monarch in the LLA. Riot Games

The Latin American League of Legends (LLA) entered its final stage of Closing Tournament. INFINITY prevailed against the last champion, Isurusby 3-1 and will face Estral Esports for a place in the Lower Bracket final.

The winning team entered the series after demolishing the All Knights 3-0 and continued to maintain their great level in this series with the Shark.

Leading the first game behind their Korean players, Keine and 5kid, those led by Dye took 41 minutes to make it 1-0.

The second game was full of team fights and after 40 minutes, an infernal dragon soul and two barons, INFINITY was able to make it 2-0 and leave the champions against the wall. The standout player was 5kid with an unstoppable Lucian, who finished with 10 kills out of 18 for his team.

In the third game, the champion said present and with a Gavotto that appeared at the most opportune moment in the last team fight, established the discount and the 1-2 in the series.

In the fourth it was all over, INFINITY came out with a pass over Isurus and with a full Ackerman that ended 01/0/18, his team sealed the final 4-1

The series against Estral Esports for a place in the Lower Bracket final will be next Wednesday March 29 from 7:00 p.m. ARG/CHI, 5:00 p.m. COL/PER and 4:00 p.m. MEX.

While, Six Karma with Rainbow 7 will meet in the Upper Bracket final on Tuesday 28 from 7:00 p.m. ARG/CHI, 5:00 p.m. COL/PER and 4:00 p.m. MEXwhoever falls in this series will face the win of the aforementioned series for a place in the final of the LLA that will be played at Gamergy in Chile on Friday, April 14.