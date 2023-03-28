Infinity War ~ Marvel Universe 616

A few weeks ago, actor Mark Ruffalo was attending Emerald City Comic-Con and the MCU star revealed some behind-the-scenes trivia and defended Marvel Studios’ decisions regarding the Hulk’s story from Avengers: Infinity War. When asked how the overall journey went, he looked back to the time the Hulk would break out of the “Hulkhunter” armor in Wakanda, which they filmed four times before realizing it “wasn’t working”. In the end, directors Joe and Anthony Russo came to the conclusion that “they couldn’t have Hulk, again, saving the day”, and instead had Banner face defeat without his alter ego:

“It’s been incredibly fun, really challenging and always surprising. Up until the point where we were filming (Avengers:) Infinity War, and Hulk was supposed to come out of the Hulkbuster armor at the end. I don’t know if you know that. And we filmed that. We shot it four times and it wasn’t working. And then we realized that – well, the brothers (Russo) realized – that we couldn’t have Hulk, again, saving the day. That we had to make Banner lose without Hulk.”

Ruffalo explained that this moment “was in the script in a way for two years”, only deciding to change things up during the film’s filming as Marvel continually found new ways to bring out surprising moments:

“And that was the kind of thing that was in the script in a way for two years, and when we started shooting, we decided that it would be better for the story if Hulk didn’t show up, and Banner had to try to befriend him somehow. . (laughs) Bring it back. But that’s how these things evolved and so they always surprise you in a new way, even when you’re at the last moment, and you’re shooting the end of the movie and you keep coming back.”

This particular scene took an entire year to shoot, with Ruffalo and the crew continually looking for ways to make the film work with “so many stories you’re trying to weave together”. This is something Ruffalo praised Marvel for, as the studio always looks for what will have the biggest impact on the fan base:

“I mean, we shot that scene like five times over the course of a year. Me alone in Hulkbuster. And yeah, we were always working to get it right. And that’s been one of the differences from any other movie that you shoot, yeah that we’re always encountering as we go along. You’ve got so many people, so many stories that you’re trying to intertwine. And what Marvel does beautifully is they really look for what’s going to have the biggest impact for you guys.”

He also praised Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for actively asking MCU actors where they want to see their characters’ stories, which Ruffalo sees as something that “keeps it really exciting and interesting” for the franchise:

“And so what’s been really great about working on these movies is how alive they are and how much the actors are really invested in it. Before we shoot any of these movies, we always sit down with (Marvel Studios president Kevin) Feige, and he’s like, ‘What do you guys want to do this next round? Where would you like to go? What would you like to see happen?’ And I think that keeps it really lively and interesting. Excited and interesting for you, (the fans), and exciting and interesting for us, which is what makes good cinema, I think.”

When asked by a fan which Marvel character he would love to do a “duo cop” movie with, Ruffalo went with his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth:

“I have a crush on Chris Hemsworth. So I keep waiting for them to invite me back to the Thor franchise to save it… This is a joke… I’m cancelled…”

In addition to Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War featured a vast cast, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Paul Bethany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Don Cheadle (Machine) De Combat), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn (Rocket Raccoon), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff ( Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Wong (Wong), among others. The film hits theaters on May 3, 2019 and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

