Inflation in the United States refuses to go below 3% and makes rate cuts difficult. economy

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, took advantage of this Sunday’s Super Bowl to emphasize his aggressive stance against price gouging by supermarkets and food manufacturers. While the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory garnered television viewership not seen since the arrival of men on the moon, Biden pointed out on social networks that manufacturers hid price increases by reducing the size of packaging, which known as redistribution, It is an election year and one of the factors that has most damaged Biden’s popularity during his presidency is the increase in prices, especially of gasoline and food, which is noticeable in the almost daily consumption of families. Is. That’s why Biden celebrates every favorable price data. However, this Tuesday has disappointed: Inflation fell to 3.1% in January, less than investors expected, which offset a rate cut and sent the stock market falling sharply.

The market was betting on 2.9%. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, core inflation stood at 3.9%, the same as the previous month. Price growth in January was 0.3%, the highest for a monthly figure. The housing index, which moves with some delay, continued to rise 0.6% in January, and contributed more than two-thirds of the monthly increase in all goods. Food prices rose 0.4% in January, while the energy index declined 0.9% on the month, mainly due to a decline in the gasoline index.

Inflation has been contained, but prices continue to rise, which partly explains why Biden is barely getting the benefit of a soft landing, a term taken from the space race. The economy has begun to slow its growth, although it is still growing at a good pace and the unemployment rate is below 4% while prices are moderate.

This situation will allow the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year, but without any haste, even less so after the latest data published shows that inflation is having difficulty falling below 3%. The market currently expects interest rates to be cut by 0.25 points three times this year, one in the next quarter, but Tuesday’s data eliminates the possibility that will happen in May. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, “The Committee does not expect it would be appropriate to lower the target range (of interest rates) until it has confidence that inflation is steadily moving toward 2%.” ” After the meeting on 31 January. Interest rates are in the range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in almost 23 years.

The consumer price index is not the measure of inflation that the central bank cares most about. Powell supports the personal spending deflator which was already below 3% in December. In any case, every news that brings inflation closer to the price stability target of 2% is received with relief by the Federal Reserve and the White House, although in this case it has fallen somewhat short of expectations.

Biden celebrates the wage increase, but it’s also a warning to the Federal Reserve. “Today’s report shows that wage growth has been the strongest in any economic recovery in 50 years. At a time when growth and employment remain strong, inflation has fallen by two-thirds from its peak, but we know there is still work to be done to reduce costs, the president said in a statement released by the White House. Is.

“US inflation exceeded expectations for the second month in a row, suggesting that the path to the Federal Reserve’s inflation target may not be as smooth as the market had expected,” says Mark Sherlock, head of US equities at Federated Hermes. “The Fed has always said it relies on data, and is said to want to avoid the mistakes of the 1970s (when rates were cut too soon and the U.S. economy suffered a second, more painful round of inflation. Today’s data will certainly extend the calendar for the first rate cut even further,” he added.

