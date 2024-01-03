Inflation shows signs of moderation in January and stands at 3.1% annually

Inflation continued its cooling trend in January and reached 0.4%, bringing the annual index to 3.1%, indicating the continuation of its downward trend after skyrocketing in 2021 following the coronavirus crisis.

The report states that Housing index continued to rise in January, 0.6%, while The food index rose 0.4% in January. In contrast, the energy index fell 0.9% during the month due to falling gasoline prices.

The February 13 report published by the Bureau of Statistics of the Department of Labor showed CPI increased by 0.3% from December to January, Compared to an increase of 0.2% last month. Prices rose 3.1% compared to a year ago. This figure was 3.4% in December.

Inflation is falling from the peak of 9.1% that the United States economy reached in 2022. However, this latest reading Still well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target level.

The economy, immigration or international politics, what should be the focus of Joe Biden’s campaign?

Inflation and the economy in general have become central issues in President Joe Biden’s re-election quest. The government says inflation has been under control after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, causing prices of almost all commodities to rise.

Many forecasts suggest that inflation will continue to moderate. However, the general public perception is that the cost of living is much more expensive. In fact, average prices are still about 19% higher than when Biden took office.

The data released this Tuesday is mixed and could reinforce the caution of the Federal Reserve, which has said that they are satisfied with the progress in reducing inflation sharply, but want to see more evidence before being confident that this will lead to a sustained return. Is giving. .Sustainable to your 2% target.

Most economists believe the Fed will want to wait until May or June to start lowering its benchmark rate from its 22-year high.