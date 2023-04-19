Influencer who suffers from being beautiful chooses a tiny bikini to play tennis and challenges Kim Kardashian | celebrities

Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek always seeks to reinvent herself in her stunning shoots. After all, anyone who has ever suffered from being too pretty (we’ll explain later), can’t settle for just any photo session.

2 of 10 The Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram

This time, the 27-year-old model shared four photos on a tennis court – with an unusual look for the sport: a tiny crochet bikini. With featured emojis, the piece covers enough for the post not to be banned from the social network, so to speak. Meanwhile, the blonde enjoys a visibly sunny afternoon at the time of the photos.

3 of 10 The Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram

To almost 5 million followers, the muse announced: “I’m going to play a game with Kim K.” Well, all that remains is to warn the American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian, who has not commented on the alleged duel so far – but who has now been publicly challenged.

4 of 10 The Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram

5 of 10 The American socialite Kim Kardashian — Photo: Instagram The American socialite Kim Kardashian — Photo: Instagram

In the comments, lots of praise for the beauty’s hot shoot. “I’m going to have a heart attack,” assured one fan. “You are the best of the best,” said another. “You are by far the most beautiful woman in this world”, praised the third. “Nice pose, but playing tennis in a bikini?” asked one of the few sane people there.

6 of 10 The Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram Slovakian influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram

This crochet bikini is super popular among celebrities. Recently, actress Bella Thorne and singer Dua Lipa showed up with the look. Afterwards, former porn star Mia Khalifa also bought one to call her own.

7 of 10 Bella Thorne, Dua Lipa and Mia Khalifa: some of the celebrities who have joined the crochet bikini — Photo: Playback/Instagram Bella Thorne, Dua Lipa and Mia Khalifa: some of the celebrities who have joined the crochet bikini — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Veronika has been focusing on big stars in her most recent posts, as the last “victim” was actress Margot Robbie, protagonist of the movie ‘Barbie’, which will be released in July. Very tanned, the 1.81 m blonde appeared all matching while shining in yet another sequence of photos. In the last click, she put an art from the movie, but with her in place of the famous Hollywood one.

8 of 10 Veronika Rajek made her own poster for ‘Barbie’ in place of the protagonist, Margot Robbie — Photo: Playback/Instagram Veronika Rajek made her own ‘Barbie’ poster in place of the protagonist, Margot Robbie – Photo: Playback/Instagram

9 of 10 Influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Influencer Veronika Rajek — Photo: Playback/Instagram

It is not from now that we know that the Slovakian’s self-esteem is up to date. In her Insta bio, she writes that she has a “certified natural body,” without explaining exactly by whom.

In 2021, Veronika said she suffered because she was very beautiful – and went viral because of it. “I don’t think I’m perfect…but people are afraid of me and don’t want to talk to me. I feel bad because people make things difficult for me because I’m beautiful “, vented. ′′ They think I’m an artificial intelligence robot or some imposter. I consider myself an alien… People don’t even believe I exist ” .