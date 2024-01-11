Influential Israeli cartoon about trial at the International Court of Justice

A Jewish worshiper holds a sign as they participate in a mass prayer calling for the speedy and safe return of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

aylon levyIsraeli government spokesperson on the war against the terrorist group HamasPublished a brilliant cartoon after today’s hearing in International Court of Justice (ICJ)In which South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel.

The cartoon shows four Israeli hostages sitting in front of the court, covered in blood and with their hands tied. One of the judges asked him: “What does he have to say in his defence?, ,they cannot testifyLevi concluded.

The tweet is a new criticism of the Israeli government’s judicial process conducted by Pretoria, which the Foreign Ministry previously reported “The greatest display of hypocrisy in history”,

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Lior HayatI confirm this South Africa is “acting as the legal arm of Hamas”and accused Pretoria “Ignoring the fact that Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israel, murdered, maimed, massacred, raped and abducted Israeli civiliansIn an effort to commit genocide simply because they were Israeli.”

Hayat said that South Africa “Its purpose is to allow Hamas to commit war crimes againCrimes against humanity and sexual crimes that he repeatedly committed on 7 October.

He also called South African lawyers “Hamas representative in court”,

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described South Africa’s accusation as “atrocious and absurd”.

Inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of its hearing on South Africa’s request for emergency measures against Israel (Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen)

South Africa This Thursday he accused Israel before the highest court of the United Nations Violation of the Convention for the Prevention of Genocidesaying that not even genocide Hamas The October 7 statement justifies the scope of the Israeli operation in Gaza.

The South African Justice Minister stated in The Hague before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), “No armed attack on the territory of a State, no matter how serious (…) does not justify a breach of the Convention.” , ronald lamola, “Israel’s response to the October 7 attack crossed these limits and constitutes a violation of the convention,” he said.

The war broke out between Israel and Hamas after an October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamic movement on Israeli soil that killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP calculations based on official Israeli figures. More than 300 soldiers are among those killed.

In response, Israel promised to “destroy” Hamas and continues to bomb the Palestinian enclave, which is under tight siege.

The Hamas health ministry said on Thursday that more than 23,469 people, mainly women and minors, had been killed.

South Africa argues that israel Fails to comply with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The 1948 treaty was created just after the Holocaust, in which the Nazis and their allies destroyed six million European Jews.

Israeli wants bombing campaign “Destroy the lives of Palestinians” and push them “to the brink of famine”he claimed Adeela HasimSouth African lawyer.

“Genocide is never announced in advance but this court has had the last 13 weeks Evidence that unquestionably shows a pattern of behavior and intent that justifies a credible allegation of genocidal acts“he declared.

As a signatory to the treaty, South Africa can take Israel to the ICJ, which adjudicates on disputes between the countries.

In its statement, South Africa acknowledged the “special responsibility” to accuse Israel of genocide and “unequivocally” condemned Hamas attacks provoking war in Gaza.

Israel will present its counter argument tomorrow on Friday.

as it is a Urgent procedure, ICJ can issue a verdict within a few weeks.

Although its decisions are final and cannot be appealed, Countries do not always follow court decisionsAs in the case RussiaWhich was ordered by ICJ to end its attack on Ukraine.