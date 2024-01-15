Information on the bonuses of the video version of Poor Creatures

five years later Favorite, Emma Stone found the director Yorgos Lanthimos For poor creatures, A critical and public success (over $100 million at the box office), the film caused a sensation during awards season and was nominated nine times for an Oscar, including Best Picture. after seven years La la Land, Emma Stone Can win the second Oscar of her career as Best Actress. Looking forward to the ceremony on March 10, searchlight picture Reveals the first information about the video version of the film, including the bonuses it will offer.

Discover the bonus content of the Oscar-nominated Poor Creatures

In the United States, poor creatures Available for digital purchase from 27th February ahead of release Hulu on March 7 and on Blu-ray/DVD on March 12, two days after the Oscars ceremony. There is no information yet about the French date.

Video version of poor creatures It will include hours of bonus material, including a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the fantasy film Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos And the rest of the cast and crew. There’s also another featurette that looks at the costume creation, makeup and focus, along with intimate tours of the film’s many intricate sets, which you can watch below.

Finally, you’ll find three cut scenes from the original version titled “The Brothel Doctor”, “Alfie’s Chapter”, and “Bella’s Notebook” in the Blu-ray.

poor creatures Tells the incredible story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) and its extraordinary development. Bella is a young woman who is brought back to life by the brilliant and unconventional Dr. Godwin Baxter (william defoe, Under his tutelage he is eager to learn. Eager to discover a world she knows nothing about, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (mark ruffalo), a skilled and extravagant lawyer, and sets out on a whirlwind journey across continents. Unconcerned by the prejudices of her time, Bella is determined to defy the principles of equality and liberation.

a film by Yorgos Lanthimos is carried by Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, Katherine Hunter And william defoe,

