Inglourious Basterds 2.0? Netflix scores a worldwide hit with war film





Netflix has done it again: Has a worldwide hit with the streaming service blood and goldA brutal war film whose director clearly took a good look at Tarantino’s work.

Netflix will again say goodbye to its massive load of movies later this month. Too bad, but luckily we still have the originals. In fact, the streaming service has influenced the world almost from scratch. then we’re talking blood and gold, a brutal war film that’s on Netflix through May 26. Director Peter Thorworth is clearly a huge fan of Quentin Tarantino, and it makes for one hell of a rollercoaster ride of a film.

Blood and Gold: Netflix scores a hit

blood and gold Tops the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix worldwide and especially in the Netherlands. So a real hit. it beat the war movie MotherMediocre original starring Jennifer Lopez. blood and gold Set during World War II, but more reminiscent of a Western in terms of tone and atmosphere Django Unchained And no country for old men,

It is the spring of 1945. We follow German fugitive Heinrich, played by Robert Maser. On his way home to finally see his daughter again, the soldier falls into the hands of a marauding SS detachment. Their ruthless leader hangs them in a tree. A courageous farmer named Elsa saves the fugitive at the last moment and decides to hide him in his farm. However, this is only the beginning of this bloody adventure: SS soldiers are searching for a huge gold treasure that is said to be hidden in a local village. Henrik and Elsa also join in the search for the blood-curd which then explodes.

chasing tarantino with war movie

Other than that we will not disclose anything blood and gold is an amazing rollercoaster ride. A film that may release in 2023, but is largely a product of the western and pulp traditions of the last century. Small village clashes, treasure trove of gold, high-octane action: Yes, it’s a Netflix Original ultraviolet, Tarantino would be proud. if you were a fan inglorious Bastardsso is blood and gold One no brainer, No, with a score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.6 on IMDb, the war movie isn’t the tour de force in terms of acting and storytelling that Tarantino always provides, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun. You get a super fun roller coaster ride that is full of intense action that you have probably never heard of till now. Turn on Netflix and enjoy. At least we can give you a better viewing experience Mother promise…

sisu and more war movies

the movie reminds me of Sisu, a sort of John Wick-in-the-worlds-war II that arrived last January from the studio behind Wick Movies. So now you can find out which movie is better, but it doesn’t really matter anymore: we, the audience, win anyway. Because man, how wonderful is it to sit back and enjoy such a rough rollercoaster ride. Want more war movies? In this article we list down the best war movies on Netflix for you.