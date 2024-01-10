Inside the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala

Awards season is just getting started for De’Wine Joy Randolph, a fresh face in Hollywood who has everyone talking after winning a Golden Globe for her role as Mary Lamb. Holdover.

But she is handling everything that comes her way like a professional. On the long red carpet for the National Board of Review ceremony, she politely spoke to every media outlet, even when it was time to take her seat for the dinner. Randolph ultimately went barefoot as her publicist held up her black suede heels.

It was her presentation of the Best Supporting Actress award to Randolph. Only murders in the building Co-starring Noma Dumezweni, who played theater critic Maxine in season three.

“I knew about him and admired him from a distance,” Randolph, who plays Detective Dee Williams on the hit Hulu show, told the Observer about Dumezweni. “And the first day on set, she was so warm and inviting. We just fell for each other and have since become great friends.”

Dumezweni further elaborated on their friendship, saying, “We have a beautiful history of theater stories.” “We met sometime a long time ago. So he asked me to come tonight.”

It was the duo’s first time at the event, held at Cipriani 42nd Street.

“it is too big! Michael J. “I didn’t realize how big it was,” Dumezweni said of the event after watching stars including Fox, Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Olsen, Laura Linney, Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti and Anne Hathaway walk the carpet.

NBC anchor Willie Geist hosted the ceremony celebrating the art of cinema, which for the first time recognized outstanding achievement in stunt artistry. Other 2024 honorees included Cooper, Fox and Giamatti as well as Martin Scorsese, Mark Ruffalo and Lily Gladstone.

When asked about hosting, Geist told the Observer, “They say the Golden Globes is the biggest party, but it’s on TV so people are a little reserved.” “There are no rules here. People let it explode. They have fun with their friends. Some of his best friends are giving him awards. This is the best night of awards season.”

Anne Hathaway presented Bradley Cooper (artist) with the Icon Award. They became friends in the pandemic when Cooper invited Hathaway’s family over for pizza, which he says he made himself. “As I watched Bradley make pizza for twenty adults and countless noisy children—never breaking his rhythm, focus, or his connection with whomever he was talking to—I was amazed at how much Bradley A rare creature,” he told the crowd.

According to, food is the best part of the night past life Actor John Magaro, who was previously awarded Best Ensemble Cast for The Big Short. But meeting some of the biggest names in Hollywood is another gem. “I never had the courage to talk to Marty Scorsese. And I always say I don’t know what I’ll say to her, but maybe it will be tonight,” he told the Observer.

Next was Mark Ruffalo, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his role as Duncan Wedderburn. poor things Opposite Emma Stone. He told us on the carpet that he “can’t wait for (awards season) to be over.”

For Randolph, who was also nominated for a SAG Award this week, his reception at the NBR ceremony made it clear that people are paying attention. Geist confirmed this before heading into the ballroom: “She’s exploded now and deserves it all.”

Here’s a recap of some of the luminaries we saw that night:

mark ruffalo

Patti Smith and Lily Gladstone

Martin Scorsese

amy sedaris

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Noma Dumezweni

teyana taylor

Talley Red Corn, William Belleau and Yancey Red Corn

Laura Linney and Andrew Scott

John Magaro

Zac Efron

Celine Song and Zazie Beatz

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong

elizabeth olsen

Bradley Cooper

Daniel Day Lewis