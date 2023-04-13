Inspired by the success of the segment, Hailey Bieber launches a cooking program, learn more – Portal Famosos Brasil





Hailey Bieber is ready to leave the bathroom for good and go to the kitchen. The model and influencer has just released the first episode of ‘What’s In My Kitchen?’through its channel at youtube.

It is about a “natural spin-off”as she herself described, from her series, ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’also available on the platform, where Hailey already received guests like Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner It is ashley graham.

“Our audience was already prepared for us to stop eating in the bathroom! For years, I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with my friends on social media, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to our network’s fans with OBB and HexClad.”explained the model.

The model had already released two episodes of ‘What’s in The Kitchen’which have around four million views, where he made breakfast and cheese bread, due to his Brazilian roots.

She commented on youtubewhich was eager to take the public “into your real kitchen to recreate some of these classics”so now it will be a complete series.

Hailey he also commented that thinking about new formats and contents for his channel on youtube he was “empowering”, given that she and her team created everything, “from concept to screen”.

For the production, which will run for six episodes, the model will buy ingredients from a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of food justice.

In the first episode, Hailey cook an original recipe from “chicken wings”, the famous American chicken wings. Check out: