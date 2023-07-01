Instagram Is So Excited About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2





Jul 14, 2023 It’s finally here: The second season of the amazing series will premiere I’m beautiful in summer, Fans have been waiting for the new season for a long time and yesterday the official trailer finally surfaced on Instagram. Now Instagram’s trailer is in full furore I’m beautiful in summer Season 2 and not without good reason.

There are quite a few spoilers in the trailer.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2

in the first season of I’m beautiful in summer Showed how Bailey fell head over heels for both Jeremiah and Conrad. This split fans of the series into two distinct groups: Team-Jeremiah and Team-Conrad. Nevertheless, Bailey eventually chose Conrad, her first and greatest love.

This apparent ending and the first Season 2 trailer got many fans thinking that they might finally get to enjoy Bailey and Conrad’s relationship in Season 2. But that bubble looks to be bursting after watching the official Season 2 trailer that dropped on Instagram yesterday. The trailer is full of spoilers that show we’ll probably be crying behind our laptops or TVs in two weeks.

Fans And Just Like That Are Not Impressed With Season 2 And Everyone Says The Same Thing

notes

Not only does Bailey and Conrad’s relationship seem to be fizzling out. if you I’m beautiful in summer Because you’ve seen Season 1, you know that Susannah is seriously ill. In the new trailer, it is revealed that she will unfortunately not be able to attend and fans are left in shock. As one fan writes: “No way did they waste Susannah dying like that.” Still, it comes as no surprise to some fans. Another fan writes: “I mean it’s literally on the second page of the book.. nobody messed anything up, hahaha.”

In any case, fans have learned that this season is about to be another real tearjerker. Fans write like this: “I’m not well, it hurts”, “How should we live after this? “ And “I just shed a million tears, you can’t just drop bombs like that.” But it’s not just Bailey’s relationship and Susanna’s demise that’s keeping fans engaged. Many fans are also in love with the Taylor Swift music used in the trailer (Where’s our Swiftie??). Fans write like this: “Return on December Taylor’s Edition, Goodbye”, “Back to December Taylor’s version??? No way, how can I wait patiently now” And “Back to December literally encapsulates the second book. This is going to make me go through more emotions than middle school.

Viewers Think ‘The Idol’ Storyline Is Based On Selena Gomez

are you ready yet I’m beautiful in summer season 2