Just as current hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 have moved back north on the winter charts as the Christmas songs season comes to a close, many songs have returned after the holidays to Integra 8 USA’s pop callout chart, which is based on CHR and Hot AC has both listeners in mind.

Along with Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers”, which returned to the top five, at least three others saw resurgences: Douchey with Kodak Black’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” rose from 22 to number 8, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Ft. Aqua’s “Barbie World” 16–9, and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” 31–13. The end-of-year countdown airing may have played a role in the rebound of all the above songs.

According to Matt Bailey, president of Integra8 Research, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills”, making its first appearance in the pop top five, is currently the top-tested song among 18 to 24-year-olds. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” takes the prize with the 25-32 demo break, while Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” remains on top of the pop charts with 33-39 year olds. Testing the best among.

Bailey says that one advantage “Creepin'” has is that it is not as unpopular among other age groups as other high-charting songs. An example of this is Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ on Me”, which is number 1 on both the Hot 100 and Spotify, yet ranked number 10 on pop callouts. “Poor reception among Hispanic listeners toward pop radio has hurt its overall score,” he says. While Tate McRae’s “Greedy”, Mediabase’s Mainstream Top 40 Airplay No. 1, is in the top 10 among listeners under 25, Bailey says that “listeners over 25, especially listeners in their 30s, Its overall score suffers due to its low appeal among the

Two songs entered Integr8 USA’s country top five for the first time – George Birge’s “Mind on You,” and Dan + Shay’s “Save Me the Trouble” – while Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl)” Came back to the top spot. Scotty McCreery’s “Cab in a Solo”, the week’s highest debut song on the country callout chart, is headlined by “1 to Watch”.

Also notable is Brian Martin’s “We Ride” moving into the top five with a gain of 7-6, while two songs are making big progress: Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” 24-10 and Hardy’s ” Truck Bed” 22-11.

In Alternative, Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” starts in 2024, where it finished in 2023, as the top tester, while Bad Omens’ “The Death of Peace of Mind” continues its run in the top five. Makes the beginning.

Integr8 USA’s weekly charts, based on the average approval score of its nationwide callout service among listeners of pop, country and alternative radio, are reviewed exclusively on Wednesdays. inside the radio, Each genre’s chart includes a “1 to Watch”, a song that is either the biggest mover or highest debutant, or which has some other special significance.