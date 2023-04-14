Intel Extreme Masters returns to Rio de Janeiro with CS:GO and $250,000 in prizes | Counter Strike: Global Offensive | IEM | video games | eSports | TECHNOLOGY

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) will return to Rio de Janeiro in 2023. The competition will take place from April 17 to 23, with Furia, MiBR and 9z Team as Latin American representatives. This year, the Jeunesse Arena will host 16 of the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams to compete for the $250,000 prize pool. The champion will qualify for the IEM Cologne 2023.

Created by Intel and ESL FACEIT Group, the tournament returns to Rio de Janeiro after the success of last year’s IEM Major. The event was recognized as the largest in history by the organizers, with a total of more than 68,000 hours viewed, becoming the most-watched ESL competition and the third-biggest Counter Strike: Global Offensive of all time. In 2022, the most important CS:GO tournament was held for the first time in Latin America.

The region represents 10% of the global gaming community and Brazil is the third country with the most CS:GO players in the world. According to Newzoo data published in 2022, it is predicted that 640 million people will attend gaming competitions by 2025. Last year, there were an estimated 3.1 billion gamers around the world, and an increase of 12% is expected by 2024. It is a flourishing market whose development goes hand in hand with Intel. In addition to initiatives such as the IEM aimed at gamers, Intel processors are developed with high technology to guarantee speed, fluidity and performance in games. The 13th generation Intel Core is considered the best and fastest gaming processor by technology experts.

“The return of the IEM to Brazil in 2023 reflects the success of the last edition. In addition to promoting the video game industry in the region, the competition had a direct impact on the local economy.”, says Carlos Buarque, director of marketing for Intel in Brazil. According to a Nielsen survey, eSports fans attending the IEM Major 2022 in Rio de Janeiro spent $5.6 million on entertainment and leisure activities, and $11 million on accommodation. In total, the last IEM Rio generated an economic benefit of US$40.4 million due to the participation of the fans.

IEM 2023 will have several activations during the event. At the Intel booth, the public will be able to watch the qualifiers, participate in CS:GO tournaments sponsored by Amazon Brazil, discover the latest 13th generation Intel products and play a lot, since all the products will be enabled for the video game. In addition, players will be able to enjoy exclusive Acer activations and Intel product promotions that will be available at Amazon.com.br through QR codes at the booth and online during the event.

Computers with Intel technology will be available with Intel Core and Intel Arc processors. As hosts and content creators, Cherrygumms, Amanda AMD, Bah Gutierrez, Evelynn Mackus, and Gio Deniz will attend the event. In addition, the drum section of the Furia B10 samba school will have a special performance in the Intel space and will inject a lot of energy into the public. Tickets for IEM 2023 are on sale on the tournament’s official page and coverage of the event will be available on Intel Brazil’s social networks on Twitter and YouTube..