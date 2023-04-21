Intel Extreme Masters Returns to Rio de Janeiro!

Created by Intel and ESL FACEIT Group, the tournament returns to Rio de Janeiro after the famous success of last year’s IEM Major, which was popular and best known for being the biggest ever by the organizers. It should be noted that it was the most watched competition in the ESL, as well as positioned itself as the third largest in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Soon we will be giving more coverage to the event.

More details about the Intel Extreme Masters competition

The Jeunesse Arena will host 16 of the best Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) teams, which will compete for an incredible prize pool of USD 250,000. It is important to note that the champion will qualify for the IEM Cologne 2023.

Latin America represents 10% of the global gamer community and Brazil, for its part, is the third country with the most CS: GO players worldwide. It should be mentioned that last year, it is estimated that there were 3.1 billion players around the world, therefore, a growth of 12% is expected for the year 2024.

In the words of Carlos Buarque, director of marketing for Intel in Brazil: The return of Intel Extreme Masters to Brazil in this year 2023 reveals the success of the last edition, at the same time that it asserted that the competition had a direct impact on the local economy.

According to the Nielsen survey, fans of “eSports” who attended the 2022 IEM Major event in Rio de Janeiro spent USD 5.6 million on entertainment and leisure activities, while USD 11 million on accommodation and an economic extension of USD 40.4 million, all thanks to the participation of the fans.

Activations of the IEM 2023

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2023, will have several activations during the event. As it became known, at the Intel booth, the public will be able to watch the qualifiers, as well as participate in (CS: GO) tournaments sponsored by Amazon Brazil, even discover the latest 13th generation Intel products and play a lot, because it seems that all the products will be enabled for the video game.

Players will even have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive Acer activations and Intel product promotions that will be available at Amazon.com.br via QR codes at the booth and online during the popular event.

On the other hand, it is important to note that computers with Intel technology will be available with Intel Core processors, as well as Intel Arc and the presence of hosts and content creators such as: Cherrygumms, Amanda AMD, Bah Gutierrez, Evelynn Mackus and Gio Deniz .

The drum section of the samba school “Furia B10” will have a special performance in the Intel space. Last but not least, it should be noted that tickets for the IEM 2023 are on sale on the tournament’s official page and soon we will be giving more coverage to the event.