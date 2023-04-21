Intel Extreme Masters: this is how the start of the playoffs of the Counter-Strike event in Rio was experienced | TECHNOLOGY

He Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) returned to Rio de Janeiro. The tournament of the popular video game Counter-Strike It has been developing its playoff phase from April 21 to 23 in the Brazilian city and will reward the champion with US$100,000. This Friday the first day was lived and El Comercio was able to attend its inauguration, which you can see at the beginning of the note.

For those who don’t know, the IEM in Rio has been taking place in the Jeunesse Arena and has hosted the 16 best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams on the planet. The Latin American representatives are Fury, MiBR and 9z Team.

Created by Intel and ESL FACEIT Group, the tournament returns to Rio de Janeiro after the success of last year’s IEM Major. The event was recognized as the largest in history by the organizers, with a total of more than 68,000 hours viewed, becoming the most-watched ESL competition and the third-biggest Counter Strike: Global Offensive of all time. In 2022, the most important CS:GO tournament was held for the first time in Latin America.

The region represents 10% of the global gaming community and Brazil is the third country with the most CS:GO players in the world. According to Newzoo data published in 2022, it is predicted that 640 million people will attend gaming competitions by 2025. Last year, there were an estimated 3.1 billion gamers around the world, and an increase of 12% is expected by 2024.